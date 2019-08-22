My Friday night drive home from work would set the stage. The sun was setting. The temperature was dropping, and I could actually feel fall.
And then in the distance, if I just quieted myself for a moment, I could hear the beat of a pregame drum. Kickoff was moments away at Wickersham Stadium.
Then I’d recall what I’d be doing if I still covered football: “Do I have wifi? Wait, why isn’t Twitter loading. Oh, there it is. Do I have everything? Where’s my stat sheet. I know I forgot something!”
Could it be stressful at times? Sure. Then the game would start, and the reason why the job was so enjoyable would be right in front of me.
Last week, I realized that that electric pregame atmosphere will once again be reality for me. This is the first edition of The Daily Nonpareil’s sports section designed by me as the new sports editor.
Some of you remember me from my sports days. But here’s the Cliff’s Notes version: I graduated from Creighton in 2007, joined the Nonpareil in 2008 and have been working here in some capacity since. I was part of the last Nonpareil staff responsible for sports coverage in 2009, before joining Kevin White’s staff when the Omaha World-Herald took over sports coverage.
I left that department two years ago to work as the Nonpareil’s special sections and presentation editor. And now I’m coming back to sports.
For many years, I worked with the people who previously worked this section. I learned plenty from Kevin over the years, writing about and covering the area. I also benefited from and appreciated the work of Frank Hassler, who worked the sports desk for seven years as a tireless copy editor and designer. He’s now enjoying a well-deserved retirement.
I love Creighton basketball, the Cleveland Indians and Browns (before it was the cool thing to do) and fantasy football. I enjoy a good cold beverage, a medium steak and playing golf. Any combination of those adds up to a good day.
I’m looking forward to getting re-acquainted and introducing myself to the coaches and players of Council Bluffs. I also realize how my age is starting to show. Covering the world of prep athletics means I need to remind myself that ‘lit’ and ‘fire’ are good things and that I can’t use the terms with confidence and be taken seriously.
At least in the immediate future, covering this city and area the way it deserves will be a challenge. A second full-time reporter will eventually join the staff, but until that happens, our game coverage will be limited.
Our primary focal point of coverage will be the Council Bluffs schools, and our area coverage will include Treynor, Underwood, Riverside, Glenwood and the AHSTW school district.
And, of course, please call us with your team’s scores, box scores and game information. If we can’t physically be there, we still want to hear from you. Call us at 712-328-1811 ext. 4 or email us at sports@nonpareilonline.com or pat.donohue@nonpareilonline.com. Calls need to be made by 10 p.m. to ensure the that they will appear in the next day’s paper.
Also, follow me on Twitter at @therealdon13 and be sure to follow our Western Iowa Sportswriters page on Facebook.
