ATLANTIC — AHSTW is now one win away from the Class 2-A girls state basketball tournament.
Kailey Jones led the Vikings with 18 points. Claire Harris had 15 and Kinsey Scheffler added 10 in the winning effort. AHSTW will play Logan-Magnolia Wednesday for a trip to state.
“I thought the girls played really great,” AHSTW coach Steve Sauvain said. “We came out on fire and really changed up our defense as well early and got out to a 10-point lead and just kind of stuck around at that point the rest of the game. I just thought the girls played really well tonight.”
AHSTW (20-3) 19 15 13 16 — 63
Nodaway Valley (20-3) 13 13 16 16 — 58
A: Claire Denning 15, Julia Kock 4, Kailey Jones 18, Morgan Heiny 4, Claire Harris 14, Kinsey Scheffler 10.
NV: Reagan Weinheimer 7, Maddax DeVault 22, Macy Kuhns 4, Lexi Shike 2, Corinne Bond 2, Alyssa Davis 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.