LOGAN — Class 2-A No. 12 AHSTW earned a hard-fought 48-45 Western Iowa Conference victory Thursday over No. 10 Logan-Magnolia.
The Vikings faced a five-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter but came away with the victory by outscoring the Panthers 17-9 in the fourth quarter.
Kinsey Scheffler led the way for the Vikings with 13 points and Kailey Jones added 11.
“I think we were a little tight at the beginning of the game, playing the No. 10 team on their home court,” AHSTW coach Steve Sauvain said. “We played just really solid defense again tonight. They’d been scoring up in the 60’s, almost 70’s, per game and we held them to 45.”
Violet Lapke scored 15 points to lead Lo-Ma.
“We had our chances, just defensively we gotta do a better job of blocking out and knocking down shots,” Lo-Ma coach Derek Sonderland said. “We’ve got some young kids. Its’ a good learning experience. They’ll get better.”
AHSTW (8-1) 6 12 13 17 — 48
Logan-Magnolia (7-1) 15 9 12 9 — 45
A: Kinsey Scheffler 13, Kailey Jones 11, Claire Denning 8, Julia Kock 6, Morgan Heiny 6, Claire Harris 4.
LM: Violet Lapke 15, Emilie Thompson 11, Kylie Morrison 10, Macanna Guritz 4, Emme Lake 2, Courtney Ohl 2, Mya Moss 1.
