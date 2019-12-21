Football fans in Council Bluffs got to see a little bit of everything this fall.
A title run? That came with Lewis Central and its second straight trip to Cedar Falls and the Class 3-A state semifinals. The Titans went 10-2 and finished a win shy of playing for a championship one year after losing quarterback Max Duggan, who is now the starter at TCU.
What about a strong finish? St. Albert had trouble getting going. Prior to October, the Falcons were 1-4. But once the calendar turned to the regular season’s final month, St. Albert reeled off four straight wins for a 5-4 finish while challenging for a spot in the postseason.
How about a strong start? Thomas Jefferson certainly fit the description. The Yellow Jackets were 3-9, but they came out of the gates with two straight road wins in Sioux City in which they scored a combined 74 points.
Finally, a story that shows the dividends that come with sticking with a task, even when circumstances become difficult. Abraham Lincoln endured a six-game losing streak in the middle of its season, but the Lynx regrouped, rebounded and finished the season 3-6 with two straight wins to end the regular season, including a thrilling win over T.J. in the season finale.
Those success stories translate to this year’s All-City Football team.
Just as it did a year ago, Lewis Central leads the way in 2019 with 12 members on the roster. The group includes seniors Brennan Kobes, Bret Kobes, Logan Jones, Trevor Griffin, Grant Brehmer, Bryson Bowman, Tevin Statzer, Jake Lear, Colbey Roth; juniors Thomas Fidone and Jonah Pomrenke and sophomore Hunter Deyo.
St. Albert has six members on the squad. Juniors Greg Fagan, Sam Rallis, Cael McClaren, Sam Wilber and Bennett Gronstall join senior Lance Wright.
Thomas Jefferson has four representatives with seniors Jermaine Green and Qu’Ran Owens, junior Austin Renshaw and sophomore Austin Schubert.
Abraham Lincoln places three representatives on the team with the senior trio of Ben Fichter, Trache Sorensen and Nick Garner.
Council Bluffs coaches were consulted in the assembly of the all-city roster.
The City Player of the Year will appear in the Sunday edition of The Nonpareil.
