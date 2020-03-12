Boys
First Team
Zach Carr Glenwood 12th Guard
Ryan Blum Glenwood 11th Forward
Goanar Biliew Denison-Schleswig 11th Forward
Charlie Wiebers Denison-Schleswig 11th Guard
Connor Bruck Harlan 12th Guard
Noah Rigatuso Lewis Central 12th Forward
Logan Jones Lewis Central 12th Forward
Sam Rallis St. Albert 11th Forward
Second Team
Skyler Handlos Atlantic 11th Guard
Nathan Lindsay Clarinda 12th Forward
Brance Baker Creston 11th Guard
John Palmer Glenwood 12th Guard
Johnathon Monson Harlan 12th Forward
Michael Heithoff Harlan 12th Forward
Kyle Berg Kuemper 12th Forward
8 Easton Dermody Lewis Central 12th Guard
Honorable Mention
Nile Petersen Atlantic 12th Forward
Michael Shull Clarinda 11th Guard
Connor Brown Clarinda 12th Guard
Cael Kralik Creston 11th Guard
Colby Burg Creston 11th Guard
Damien Magnuson Denison-Schleswig 12th Guard
Michael Erlmeier Harlan 11th Guard
Cole Collison Kuemper 12th Forward
Cole Drummond Lewis Central 12th Guard
Kobe Johnson Red Oak 11th Forward
Kyle Cerven Shenandoah 12th Guard
1Connor Cerny St. Albert 11th Forward
