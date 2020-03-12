20200117_spo_lcboys_6

Lewis Central’s Noah Rigatuso (22) takes a shot during the first quarter on Thursday.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer/

Boys

First Team

Zach Carr Glenwood 12th Guard

Ryan Blum Glenwood 11th Forward

Goanar Biliew Denison-Schleswig 11th Forward

Charlie Wiebers Denison-Schleswig 11th Guard

Connor Bruck Harlan 12th Guard

Noah Rigatuso Lewis Central 12th Forward

Logan Jones Lewis Central 12th Forward

Sam Rallis St. Albert 11th Forward

Second Team

Skyler Handlos Atlantic 11th Guard

Nathan Lindsay Clarinda 12th Forward

Brance Baker Creston 11th Guard

John Palmer Glenwood 12th Guard

Johnathon Monson Harlan 12th Forward

Michael Heithoff Harlan 12th Forward

Kyle Berg Kuemper 12th Forward

8 Easton Dermody Lewis Central 12th Guard

Honorable Mention

Nile Petersen Atlantic 12th Forward

Michael Shull Clarinda 11th Guard

Connor Brown Clarinda 12th Guard

Cael Kralik Creston 11th Guard

Colby Burg Creston 11th Guard

Damien Magnuson Denison-Schleswig 12th Guard

Michael Erlmeier Harlan 11th Guard

Cole Collison Kuemper 12th Forward

Cole Drummond Lewis Central 12th Guard

Kobe Johnson Red Oak 11th Forward

Kyle Cerven Shenandoah 12th Guard

1Connor Cerny St. Albert 11th Forward

