Girls State Basketball, Glenwood

Lewis Central’s Megan Witte elevates toward the hoop against Glenwood. The Titans beat the Rams 62-51 in the Class 4-A girls state tournament semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Girls

First Team

Kelsey Fields Creston 11 C

Megan Witte Lewis Central 12 G

Allie Petry St. Albert 11 F

Sophie Walker Red Oak 12 G

Paige Andersen Denison- Schleswig 11 F

Madison Camden Glenwood 10 G

Elle Scarborough Glenwood 11 G

Haley Rasmussen Atlantic 11 G

Second Team

Mallory Badding Kuemper Catholic 12 G

Isabel Pershing St. Albert 12 G

Chloe Johnson Red Oak 12 F

Ellie Rengstorf Red Oak 12 G

Hannah Neeman Denison-Schleswig 11 F

Delaney Esterling Lewis Central 12 F

Jenna Hopp Glenwood 9 G

Macie Leinen Harlan 11 C

Honorable Mention

Ava Wolf Shenandoah 10 C

Jessalee Niehart Clarinda 11 G

Jordyn Blaha Saint Albert 12 G

Allie West Red Oak 12 G

Sam Dunphy Creston 11 F

McKenna Paulsen Lewis Central 12 G

McKenna Pettepier Lewis Central 11 G

Coryl Matheny Glenwood 10 F

Ellie Magnuson Denison-Schleswig 11 G

McKenzie Waters Atlantic 12 G

Brynlee Arnold Glenwood 10 C

Claire Scmitz Harlan 10 C

