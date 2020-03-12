Girls
First Team
Kelsey Fields Creston 11 C
Megan Witte Lewis Central 12 G
Allie Petry St. Albert 11 F
Sophie Walker Red Oak 12 G
Paige Andersen Denison- Schleswig 11 F
Madison Camden Glenwood 10 G
Elle Scarborough Glenwood 11 G
Haley Rasmussen Atlantic 11 G
Second Team
Mallory Badding Kuemper Catholic 12 G
Isabel Pershing St. Albert 12 G
Chloe Johnson Red Oak 12 F
Ellie Rengstorf Red Oak 12 G
Hannah Neeman Denison-Schleswig 11 F
Delaney Esterling Lewis Central 12 F
Jenna Hopp Glenwood 9 G
Macie Leinen Harlan 11 C
Honorable Mention
Ava Wolf Shenandoah 10 C
Jessalee Niehart Clarinda 11 G
Jordyn Blaha Saint Albert 12 G
Allie West Red Oak 12 G
Sam Dunphy Creston 11 F
McKenna Paulsen Lewis Central 12 G
McKenna Pettepier Lewis Central 11 G
Coryl Matheny Glenwood 10 F
Ellie Magnuson Denison-Schleswig 11 G
McKenzie Waters Atlantic 12 G
Brynlee Arnold Glenwood 10 C
Claire Scmitz Harlan 10 C
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.