Girls

First Team

Nyamer Diew, Senior Guard, Sioux City East

Kenzie Foley, Senior Forward, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Kennedy McCloy, Senior Guard, Sioux City East

Ella Skinner, Senior Forward, Sioux City Heelan

Katelyn Stanley, Senior Guard, Sioux City Heelan

Julia Wagoner, Senior Guard, Abraham Lincoln

Second Team

Amber Aesoph, Senior Guard, Sioux City Heelan

Jaelynn Dreckman, Senior Forward, Le Mars

Allison Schubert, Senior Guard, Thomas Jefferson

Jillian Shanks, Junior Guard, Abraham Lincoln

Lucy Turner, Senior Forward, Abraham Lincoln

Andrea Vazquez, Senior Forward, Sioux City West

Boys

First Team

Josh Dix, Sophomore Guard, Abraham Lincoln

Quran Owens, Senior Guard, Thomas Jefferson

Spencer Mackey, Junior Guard, LeMars

Jaleque Dunson, Senior Guard, Sioux City East

Nate Reed, Senior Guard, Sioux City North

Daniel Wright, Senior Forward, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Second Team

Danny Callahan, Senior Guard, Sioux City East

Marcus McCray, Senior Guard, Sioux City West

Christian Tidiane, Junior Forward, Abraham Lincoln

Alec Dreckman, Junior Guard, LeMars

Sayvion Armstrong, Senior Guard, Sioux City East

Deric Fitzgerald, Senior Guard, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

