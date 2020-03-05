Girls
First Team
Nyamer Diew, Senior Guard, Sioux City East
Kenzie Foley, Senior Forward, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Kennedy McCloy, Senior Guard, Sioux City East
Ella Skinner, Senior Forward, Sioux City Heelan
Katelyn Stanley, Senior Guard, Sioux City Heelan
Julia Wagoner, Senior Guard, Abraham Lincoln
Second Team
Amber Aesoph, Senior Guard, Sioux City Heelan
Jaelynn Dreckman, Senior Forward, Le Mars
Allison Schubert, Senior Guard, Thomas Jefferson
Jillian Shanks, Junior Guard, Abraham Lincoln
Lucy Turner, Senior Forward, Abraham Lincoln
Andrea Vazquez, Senior Forward, Sioux City West
Boys
First Team
Josh Dix, Sophomore Guard, Abraham Lincoln
Quran Owens, Senior Guard, Thomas Jefferson
Spencer Mackey, Junior Guard, LeMars
Jaleque Dunson, Senior Guard, Sioux City East
Nate Reed, Senior Guard, Sioux City North
Daniel Wright, Senior Forward, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Second Team
Danny Callahan, Senior Guard, Sioux City East
Marcus McCray, Senior Guard, Sioux City West
Christian Tidiane, Junior Forward, Abraham Lincoln
Alec Dreckman, Junior Guard, LeMars
Sayvion Armstrong, Senior Guard, Sioux City East
Deric Fitzgerald, Senior Guard, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
