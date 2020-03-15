Boys
Player of the Year: Jack Tiarks, Treynor
First Team
*Jack Tiarks, Treynor, Sr.; *Jack Stogdill, Treynor, Sr.; *Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center, Jr.; *Raydden Grobe, AHSTW, Soph.; Jon Schwarte, Treynor, Sr.; Clayton Akers, AHSTW, Sr.; Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.; Ethan Alfers, Tri-Center, Jr.
*Unanimous Selection.
Second Team
Colby Keller, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Skyler Schultes, Audubon, Sr.; Blake Hall, Underwood, Jr.; Sam Porter, AHSTW, Sr.; Colten Brandt, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Gavin Bartalini, Missouri Valley, Sr.; Drake Woods, Riverside, Jr.; Dylan Cunard, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; Parker Behrens, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning, Soph..
Girls
Player of the Year: Kailey Jones, AHSTW
First Team
*Kailey Jones, AHSTW, Jr.; *Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; *Aleah Hermensen, Audubon, Soph.; Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW, Sr.; *Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning, Jr.; Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; Claire Denning, AHSTW, Jr.
*Unanimous Selection.
Second Team
Jaci Christensen, Audubon, Soph.; Mandy Stogdill, Treynor, Jr.; Claire Harris, AHSTW, Jr.; Morghan Herman, Missouri Valley, Sr.; Clara Tiegland, Treynor, Fr.; Emilee Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.; Erin McMains, Underwood, Sr.; Leah Subbert, Audubon, Sr.
