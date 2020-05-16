Q: What have your days been like the past two months?
It’s been a lot of wait and see from to the governor’s recommendations, and then listening to the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union to assist us A.D.s and coaches on what can happen this summer. Otherwise, I’ve been looking ahead at our schedules trying to make sure I’ve got officials lined up and that the schedules are ready for next year. That’s kind of been it, but I’ve also just tried to stay positive with everything.
Q: The status of summer sports will be updated on June 1, but have you gotten any more info or an inkling of what might happen?
I think from talking to a lot of A.D.s and coaches, we all want to be hopeful that we can get something in. At the same time, we want to be realistic. We don’t want to rush, but yet we want to get back to our sports and get kids involved. It’s just that question, we’re not sure what can happen.
Q: What kind of feedback and reactions have you gotten from the kids, especially the seniors?
It’s tough on those seniors. This is nothing we could have predicted or foresaw. I’ve been in contact with all my coaches and have encouraged them to contact the kids through email just to stay in touch, ask how things are going and stay positive.
Q: With some unexpected extra free time, what have you done personally to keep yourself busy?
I’ve done a lot of reading, which I guess I could say is abnormal for me because I’m usually busy from 7:30 in the morning until 7:30 at night. So for me to get to read some books has actually been a pleasure. I’ve also completed some coursework to increase my certification as an athletic director. And then I’ve got my (certified athletic administrator program) to the NIAAA, which is our national organization for athletic directors, so that’s kept me pretty busy.
Q: Have you had any preliminary discussions about fall sports?
From who I’ve talked to, right now we’re just kind of waiting because we’re not sure about everything. We’ve heard many different options coming around … and there are pros and cons to each.
Q: What silver linings can you foresee coming from this situation for the kids?
When this really hit us, we had just finished at the boys basketball state tournament. It was a silver lining in that we got to end a season at a state tournament, which was a blessing for us. My son is a senior and so I told him he was lucky that his last sporting activity so far ended up at the state tournament. Not very many kids can say that. As far as anything else, we’re talking about different life lessons that can come from this. Being resilient, learning to adapt, just different life lessons like that.
— Derek Noehren
