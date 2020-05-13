What has being away from school and students been like?
It has definitely been strange — to go from many long days as a teacher and AD to no school or activities is a big adjustment. There were times this winter that I was wishing for a night off, but I really didn’t need this kind of break. I think we have all learned to appreciate our school community and all the opportunities we have. During April, I lit up the outside facilities at T-C on Friday nights — that first Friday night really made me realize how much I missed the kids, activities, and competition.
What do you miss most?
I really miss the daily interactions with kids in the classroom and seeing them compete.
How much have you kept in touch with with coaches and athletes, especially spring’s? How are they holding up, what has their mood been without competition?
I have been in contact mostly through email — just updating coaches and athletes on the status of spring and summer activities. The spring athletes were definitely disappointed in the cancellation of their season.
Any updates on summer sports?
We are waiting for guidance from the governor — hopefully by June 1. The Western Iowa Conference Athletic Directors met (last) week, and we have a plan for a shortened baseball/softball season, but it will depend on the guidance from the state and how we can keep everyone safe.
Has there been any discussions or planning for fall school/sports yet?
Not really any discussions of fall sports/school yet — just hopeful that we can be back to close to normal!
What have you or would you tell the seniors?
This is from a letter I sent to all of our senior athletes — take what you wish from it
As we wade through these difficult and uncertain times, I just want you to know that I am thinking of you, supporting you, and continue to take pride in the great kids we have at T-C. I understand your feelings of frustration, disappointment, and even sadness as you miss out on your final spring sports season.
Instead of focusing on what you are missing, I would ask you to think about all you have gained from your high school athletic career. I think the most valuable things we get from athletics are the relationships and memories we build with teammates and coaches. None of those relationships or memories are lost during this time.
As athletic director I get the opportunity to see most of you compete regularly, and I truly don’t focus on the wins and losses. I focus on the things that will help all of you be successful 5, 10, or 25 years from now. Those are things like hard work, perseverance, humility, discipline, pride, effort, enthusiasm, responsibility, resilience, kindness, sacrifice, and so many more. I see these in all of you every time you step on the playing field. I’ve seen your competitive fire, the camaraderie of teammates, and each of you pushing yourself and others to be their best.
Use this opportunity to challenge yourself to do some good, be grateful for all that you have including the opportunity to play sports, and continue to be leaders in our Tri-Center community. Enjoy the time with your family. This would also be a great time to thank all of those people who have impacted you in a positive way through sports or in any part of your life.
Athletics aren’t always fair and part of being an athlete is being gracious in defeat – life isn’t always fair either. Sports don’t define you, but they are definitely an important part of your story. Don’t be upset over what is lost, but relish what you have gained through sports. Regardless of how this plays out, this is not the end. You all have so much to look forward to as you navigate the world beyond Tri-Center and as an athlete you are definitely prepared to be successful.
What has life like been for you over the past couple months?
I have gotten to spend a lot of time with my own children and my husband. We’ve been able to slow down, and really just enjoy time together doing projects, cooking and baking, and playing various sports.
How are you passing the time? What are you reading, watching, etc.?
I still teach a couple of classes so I have been busy creating and managing lessons for my chemistry and anatomy/physiology classes online. I also have a fourth grader and a seventh grader, so I spend a good amount of time helping them keep up with school work. I have been exercising every day and there are always schedules, equipment, officials, etc to take care of for my AD responsibilities.
I am loving “The Last Dance” series on ESPN. I really love college basketball so the cancellation of the NCAA tourney was a big disappointment. I have been watching a lot of old ACC basketball games to get my basketball fix. I’ve been catching up on Ozark on Netflix too.
This is obviously an unfortunate situation, but have you seen any positives come out of this?
I think a lot of families are getting time together that they might not have had. Most importantly, I think we might all have gained a little different perspective on what is important and an appreciation for people like teachers, nurses, doctors, and all those on the front line of this situation.
