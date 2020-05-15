What have you heard from students since school has been out due to COVID-19?
I’ve had a chance to reach out a few times through emails and tried to give them advice on a difficult situation. The coaches have really spent a lot more time reaching out to their individual athletes or extra-circular participants, spending that extra time with them just to keep the positive vibes going.
Q: What has your message been, specifically to the seniors who are missing out on their last season of spring sports?
All of our coaches have done some senior highlights and senior spotlights on Twitter and Facebook. It’s been extremely beneficial (to the seniors) just so they know we still recognize the importance of what they’ve done for our community and our school district, even though they didn’t get the chance to showcase their ability in their final season. I sent out a letter to our seniors, just told them that they’re greatly missed. I hope they each get an opportunity to look back on the experience they had in extra-curriculars at Underwood and have memories that will last a lifetime. They may not have had the final opportunity they wanted to make mark in this community or school, but they’re extremely important even though they didn’t get that. I felt like it was important to remind them that if they don’t want this to be their final opportunity and they’re going to college, they can play intramural or try to walk-on.
Q: With summer sports still up in the air, have you made any preparations in case summer sports are allowed to proceed in Iowa?
The associations have listed June 1 as when they’ll give us an update. My coaches and I have had a lot of speculative conversations on what-ifs.
Q: What has life been like for you and what have you been doing to keep busy during this time?
I’ve continued to go into the school building for work since the closure has occurred. That’s helped quite a bit with just keeping things moving and keeping me active. I’ll say this, it’s extremely quiet in the building without students and staff present. Schools just aren’t the same without students in the building. I’m spending a lot of time preparing for next year when it comes to officials or scheduling events, and just getting things ready for what will hopefully be a 2021-2022 full season for everybody. I have gotten to enjoy extra time with my family that I usually don’t get during this time of year. The opportunity to spend more time with my wife and children has been amazing. I have missed seeing the students and staff and watching our extra-curricular participants grow within their activity.
Q: How are you passing the time? What are you reading, watching, etc.?
I still spend 6 to 8 hours a day in my building each week, so that has helped keep me busy. I have really gotten into The Last Dance documentary and I won’t lie I was sucked into The Tiger King documentary on Netflix. It was like watching a train wreck, but I couldn’t stop watching it. We have also done a lot of upkeep around the house that has been nice.
Q: What positives do you thing can come out of this for the kids?
I think the biggest positive is that everybody got the chance to slow down in life and build stronger relationships within their own families. I hope that my own kids, our students and athletes look back some day and say that they enjoyed the extra time with their family. I think society has gotten extremely busy for teenagers and this gives them an opportunity to slow down a little bit and experience family life again. From an adversity standpoint, our students have an opportunity to realize that when things get tough it’s easy to give up or to quit. But, I’ve been highly impressed when I drive around the community that we have many athletes that are out on the road doing sprints or working out in their front yard. They’re doing this just for the opportunity of a maybe. They’re able to step up and say, I have a chance here and I’m going to be prepared. It’s been impressive.
— Derek Noehren
