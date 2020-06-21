For many, the news that high school summer sports in could have a summer season came as a surprise.
It was a month ago when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the news, but the 2020 season will certainly look and feel different, and already has in its first week of play.
There were different guidelines for the start of practices on June 1, then another when the season began on Monday. The guidelines were put in via consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Among the new policies are no sharing equipment, temperature checks before games and practices, sanitizing equipment after use and no concession stands.
For someone who’s spent his life around baseball like Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters, it’s certainly been a change.
“We’ve gotten through it,” he said. “There’s just some extra steps that we’re doing to be compliant. It’s still baseball, just a litter slower paced.”
While some aspects may take some more time, Thomas Jefferson coach Tom Giles has developed a system and actually believes the pace of games has been improved.
“Our kids have to pay more attention and make sure someone is on the foul balls. We always have a player ready to throw a ball back into pay. In my opinion, it’s actually sped the game up opposed to slowing it down,” Giles said. “The ball is getting put back into play faster, whether than having to wait and wait for a catcher or whoever to go get it.”
Abraham Lincoln head coach Brett Elam said things were a bit different at the start, but now everyone has gotten used to the new normal and adjusted.
“After the first two weeks of practice you kind of get into a routine, so it hasn’t felt like that big of a change for us,” Elam said. “We walk in, wear our masks, take temperatures and make sure nobody has anything. After that, our guys hopefully put that behind them and get ready to play a game.”
St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson echoed similar sentiments.
“(Thursday) was our first bus ride, so they had to wear masks. The kids are getting better with social distancing, but then you come into that little dugout,” Patterson said. “Overall, I think the kids are doing what they can.”
