One minute on the clock. A made basket is worth three points. A miss subtracts two points from the score. Best overall tally wins.
How about a different one-minute challenge? Shooters must make five layups worth one point, five free throws worth two, then spend the remaining time making as many top-of-the key 3-pointers as possible. Best score wins.
It may be the offseason, but Abraham Lincoln boys basketball coach Jason Isaacson is doing everything he can to bring some fun to any of his followers on Twitter looking to scratch their competitive basketball itch. Isaacson has posted a series of challenges that competitors of all ages can try at home as long as they have a basket, a ball and a desire to improve.
“The current situation kind of spurned it,” Isaacson said. “You’re just trying to put yourself in the kids’ shoes. And hopefully if they’ve got a ball and a hoop, they can still get some work done. You don’t have our gun and shooting machines and all that type of stuff, so you’ve just got to find a way to get it done.”
Typically the spring is a time for basketball players to recoup, regroup, meet with coaches about the upcoming year and get in extra work during open gyms.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has prevented that. But Isaacson, his staff and many other coaches in the area from all sports are finding new ways to teach their athletes from afar.
“We’re thinking of everything possible,” Isaacson said. “Our guys kind of lead themselves through some Zoom weightlifting stuff. That’s player-led. You almost have to give it to them and hope that they’re getting it done.
“We’ve come up with some different leadership stuff. We give them assignments based on discipline and communication over some Google documents. We’re also asking them to break down one game film from last year.”
Other high school athletes look to spring as a time to prepare for summer sports. However, that plan has been abandoned as well this year.
Spring sports in Iowa were canceled on April 17. Practice for the summer seasons of baseball and softball were originally scheduled to begin on May 4, but at the moment, there’s uncertainty on when – or if – the seasons will begin.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said a decision on the status of summer sports will be updated by June 1. Until a concrete decision has been made, area coaches are trying to prepare for the season under some unique guidelines. All Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union activities are in the midst of a prohibitive period for practice, competition and sanctioned activity. No in-person contact between among coaches, administrators and student-athletes can take place.
With those guidelines in place, Thomas Jefferson softball coach Amy Anderson has become creative.
With no practice Monday, Anderson went around town delivering softball survival packs to her players. Social distancing measures were respected, and even though the encounter was atypical, it provided Anderson with a chance to see her players and enjoy a fun moment together.
Anderson also posts on social media optional hitting and conditioning drills her players can use to keep their skills sharp. Non-softball-related activities are also implemented.
“We have done a Google Hangout with our players,” Anderson said. “Just making sure the kids know they’re on our minds a lot. We’re still thinking about them and seeing how they’re all doing. It gave them a chance to talk to us as coaches and to their teammates. I think it’s hard on them not seeing their friends as much. It was just a fun hour spent being goofy, talking and hanging out.”
Safety is the main concern. All coaches know that, and it’s why they’ve been so dedicated to the new virtual reality that practices have become.
And the reason for the dedication is quite simple. Sports can be a vital part of life.
“Basketball, that’s part of my family, too,” Isaacson said. “It’s been good for my family at home, but I’m really missing my other family, too.”
