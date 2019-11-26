5A West

Allena Shimon Dowling Catholic 12

Jacey Spann West Des Moines Valley 12

Liz Pierce SE Polk 12

Lily Becker Waukee 12

Isabelle Vacek Ankeny 12

Kate Nelson Waukee 12

Sam Christiansen Council Bluffs AL 12

Lineya Wells Sioux City East 11

Devyn Robinson Ankeny Centennial 12

Hayden Kubik West Des Moines Valley 10

Elaina Bohnet Council Bluffs AL 12

Phyona Schrader Ankeny 11

Anna Godfredsen Dowling Catholic 12

Olivia Curry West Des Moines Valley 12

Layanna Green Waukee 11

Taylan Keefer Council Bluffs Lincoln 12

Anna Marvelli Indianola 12

Coach of the year: Katie Darrington, Abraham Lincoln

4-A West

Delaney Esterling Lewis Central 12

Ashley Hall Harlan 11

Kinzie Zinnel Boone 11

Haleigh Hadley Gilbert 12

Elle Sneller Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12

Alayna Finucan Webster City 10

Megan Witte Lewis Central 12

Kenzie Foley Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12

Elle Scarborough Glenwood 11

Rylee Ludwig Carroll 12

Meredith Hoffmann Carlisle 12

Mia Gamet Sergeant Bluff Luton 11

Lauren Carter Winterset 10

Pypr Stoeffler Lemars 11

Josi Lonneman Adel Desoto Minburn 12

District Coach of the Year: Renee Winkel Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2-A Southwest

Natalie Barth Van Meter 12

Presley Pogge Tri Center 11

Corinne Bond Nodaway Valley 11

Elly Polich Woodward-Granger 11

Emma Flathers Treynor 10

Zoe Rus Underwood 11

Natalie Yonker Nodaway Valley 11

Tatum Carlson Tri-Center 10

Macy Vanfossan Underwood 11

Chloe Largent ACGC 10

Peyton Cook Underwood 11

Kinsey Scheffler AHSTW 12

Sam Entinger Pleasantville 12

Paige Osweiler AHSTW 12

Audrey Stowe ACGC 11

Miranda Ring Tri-Center 10

District Coach of the Year Paula Carmen Underwood

1-A Southwest

Rachel Drake East Mills 11

Gretchen Wallace Glidden Ralson 11

Danielle Hoyle Paton Churdan 11

Jadeyn Smith Ar-We-Va 11

Jessica Fokken Boyer Valley 12

Cassidy Baker Coon Rapids Bayard 11

Chloe Gilgen West Harrison 12

Jadyn Achenbach Riverside 12

Jordan Blaha St. Albert 12

Kelsey Hobbie Sidney 12

Allie Petry St. Albert 11

Alex Knop East Mills 12

Olivia Larson Sidney 12

Jentry Shafer Southwest Valley 12

Tara Peterson Stanton 11

Maddy Duncan Sidney 12

Rachel Weitzki Fremont Mills 12

Olivia Barnes St. Albert 12

Gracie Bluml Riverside 12

Dezirae Drake East Mills 12

District Coach of the Year: Amy McClintock Sidney

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.