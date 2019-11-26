5A West
Allena Shimon Dowling Catholic 12
Jacey Spann West Des Moines Valley 12
Liz Pierce SE Polk 12
Lily Becker Waukee 12
Isabelle Vacek Ankeny 12
Kate Nelson Waukee 12
Sam Christiansen Council Bluffs AL 12
Lineya Wells Sioux City East 11
Devyn Robinson Ankeny Centennial 12
Hayden Kubik West Des Moines Valley 10
Elaina Bohnet Council Bluffs AL 12
Phyona Schrader Ankeny 11
Anna Godfredsen Dowling Catholic 12
Olivia Curry West Des Moines Valley 12
Layanna Green Waukee 11
Taylan Keefer Council Bluffs Lincoln 12
Anna Marvelli Indianola 12
Coach of the year: Katie Darrington, Abraham Lincoln
4-A West
Delaney Esterling Lewis Central 12
Ashley Hall Harlan 11
Kinzie Zinnel Boone 11
Haleigh Hadley Gilbert 12
Elle Sneller Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12
Alayna Finucan Webster City 10
Megan Witte Lewis Central 12
Kenzie Foley Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12
Elle Scarborough Glenwood 11
Rylee Ludwig Carroll 12
Meredith Hoffmann Carlisle 12
Mia Gamet Sergeant Bluff Luton 11
Lauren Carter Winterset 10
Pypr Stoeffler Lemars 11
Josi Lonneman Adel Desoto Minburn 12
District Coach of the Year: Renee Winkel Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2-A Southwest
Natalie Barth Van Meter 12
Presley Pogge Tri Center 11
Corinne Bond Nodaway Valley 11
Elly Polich Woodward-Granger 11
Emma Flathers Treynor 10
Zoe Rus Underwood 11
Natalie Yonker Nodaway Valley 11
Tatum Carlson Tri-Center 10
Macy Vanfossan Underwood 11
Chloe Largent ACGC 10
Peyton Cook Underwood 11
Kinsey Scheffler AHSTW 12
Sam Entinger Pleasantville 12
Paige Osweiler AHSTW 12
Audrey Stowe ACGC 11
Miranda Ring Tri-Center 10
District Coach of the Year Paula Carmen Underwood
1-A Southwest
Rachel Drake East Mills 11
Gretchen Wallace Glidden Ralson 11
Danielle Hoyle Paton Churdan 11
Jadeyn Smith Ar-We-Va 11
Jessica Fokken Boyer Valley 12
Cassidy Baker Coon Rapids Bayard 11
Chloe Gilgen West Harrison 12
Jadyn Achenbach Riverside 12
Jordan Blaha St. Albert 12
Kelsey Hobbie Sidney 12
Allie Petry St. Albert 11
Alex Knop East Mills 12
Olivia Larson Sidney 12
Jentry Shafer Southwest Valley 12
Tara Peterson Stanton 11
Maddy Duncan Sidney 12
Rachel Weitzki Fremont Mills 12
Olivia Barnes St. Albert 12
Gracie Bluml Riverside 12
Dezirae Drake East Mills 12
District Coach of the Year: Amy McClintock Sidney
