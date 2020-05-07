With temperatures warming up and cabin fever setting in for many, golf courses provide an outlet for people to get outdoors and be active. However, like almost everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the golf industry in the Council Bluffs area. While courses are still open, there are some distinct changes.
In an effort to limit the spread of germs, many courses in Council Bluffs have changed their hole configuration. At Dodge Riverside and Fox Run, all cups are flipped over, while at Bent Tree a 2-inch circular PVC pipe has been placed in each cup. Shoreline in Carter Lake has inserted foam into their cups. All of these methods are in an effort to ensure golfers can remove their ball without it falling to the bottom of the hole, preventing golfers from having to touch the inside of the cup.
At Fox Run, patrons can swipe their own cards for no-touch payment. In general, cleanliness has been ramped-up, according to General manager, director of golf and part-owner of Fox Run, Grant Wakefield.
“We sanitize our golf carts first thing in the morning and after every use,” Wakefield said. “Everywhere that’s touched we’re using top of the line sanitizer, and our bathrooms are getting cleaned with bleach at least three to four times per day. Not that they weren’t already, but we’ve really made a point of cleaning door knobs and just anywhere that gets touched.”
Because of social distancing and shelter-in-place, less people are out doing things. At the same time, people are itching to get outside even more. Favorable weather recently has only enhanced that according to Owen Schuette, general manager at Shoreline Golf Course in Carter Lake.
“We’ve had a lot of nice days and very little rain, so we’ve been busy as can be,” he said. “We’ve had a really nice spring.”
Over at Fox Run, Wakefield has noticed a new trend since the onset of the pandemic.
“We’ve been busy. We’ve seen a lot more couples come out. That’s been a surprise,” he said. “It seems like every foursome (are) husband and wives and not as many friends. There’s been more couples coming out, which has been a big difference compared to any year or any place I’ve ever worked at.”
Clubhouse restrictions vary from course to course.
At Shoreline, guests are asked to be cognizant of a 10-person limit, while Bent Tree will grant access to the clubhouse for patrons to use the restroom or pick up to-go food orders, according to their website.
Another common theme has been removing what Schuette calls “touch-point items.”
“We’ve advised and have signage up for people to not touch flag sticks and we’ve removed all of the rakes from bunkers,” he said. “We’re washing range in a bleach solution and soap, along with spraying down all keys, carts and all of that stuff.”
At Dodge Riverside all rakes, ball washers, portable restrooms and water coolers have been removed from the course. You can still order food and drink from their bar, but there is no indoor dining.
Booking tee times online through the course website or via phone is the preferred method. Shoreline is operating all sales through a window in order to minimize the number of people in the pro shop and are allowing one person per cart unless they live in the same household.
“We’re just rolling with all the CDC guidelines and what (Gov. Reynolds) said,” Schuette said.
As restrictions get relaxed, some current policies may change. Wakefield says his course will soon start normalizing as guidelines change.
“We’re about to turn the cups around here pretty soon,” Wakefield said. “We feel that if more and more restrictions are getting lifted, we do want golf to go back to normal. That will probably be one of the first things we change.”
To limit contact, courses are encouraging golfers to make tee times online or via phone. Each course has specific guidelines, most of which can be found on their website or by calling the course.
