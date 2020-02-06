Jeff Casey acknowledged the significance of signing day for his Treynor football program.
The coach on Wednesday watched three of his players sign to continue the sport at the next level. When Jake Fisher and Jack Tiarks signed as preferred walk-ons with Iowa and Iowa State, respectively, and Brock Fox with Division II Augustana, Casey understood the importance.
“It’s a big deal,” Casey said. “It’s pretty rare for a Class 1-A school to have one kid go Division II or higher, let alone three of them. It’s a pretty special day for us. The thing that excites us the most is I’m just pumped for these guys. I think they’ve picked really good schools for each one of them. I’m excited to see where their future goes.”
The three played pivotal roles getting Treynor to the postseason and finishing with a 10-1 record.
Fisher, who was The Nonpareil’s Area Player of the Year, will likely focus on defense at Iowa. Tiarks will as well, likely as a linebacker for the Cyclones. Fox will fine-tune his already impressive skills as an offensive linemen.
Their journey is only beginning, but Casey emphasized the example that their success is setting for others.
“It proves to the kids behind them that, hey, a kid from a small town in southwest Iowa? You can go to the highest level and play football if that’s what you want to do,” Casey said. “We’re fortunate to have three of them go pretty high this year. We have some more talented kids coming, and I want them to see that it’s possible, and if they keep working hard, they can get there, too”
In Council Bluffs, Lewis Central had five players sign with colleges Wednesday.
Brady Miller signed with Northwest Missouri State, Trevor Griffin and Grant Brehmer with South Dakota School of Mines, Chris Siefkin with Midland College and Julian Brown with Iowa Western.
Miller is expected to be a tight end/H-back. Griffin, Brehmer and Siefkin are offensive linemen, and Brown is a defensive linemen and outside linebacker.
This group of Titans, in addition to Logan Jones signing with Iowa during the early period, illustrates that the L.C. program continues to build talent under coach Justin Kammrad.
“It’s the guys that signed today that are really the foundation of what we do,” Kammrad said. “They’re doing the hard work just like anybody else and putting in the time and developing as football players and teammates to give them the opportunity to go on and play collegiately. Obviously, our run of success is attributed to a lot of what they did on a daily basis to prepare themselves for games and the next level.”
AREA SIGNINGS
Abraham Lincoln
Soccer
Peyton Kvammen, Simpson College; Julia Wagoner, Hastings College
Lewis Central
Football
Brady Miller, Northwest Missouri State; Trevor Griffin, South Dakota School of Mines; Grant Brehmer, South Dakota School of Mines; Chris Siefkin, Midland College; Julian Brown, Iowa Western.
Thomas Jefferson
Football
Jermaine Reed, Iowa Western
Swimming
Kaylee Rothmeyer, College of St. Mary
Glenwood
Football
Zander Carda, Waldorf; Noah Clark, Grand View; Dylan Hopp, Iowa Western.
Treynor
Football
Jake Fisher, Iowa; Jack Tiarks, Iowa State; Brock Fox, Augustana.
Tri-Center
Football
Bryson Freeberg, Morningside
Underwood
Football
Tim Spiker, Dordt; Landon Nelson, Iowa Western
