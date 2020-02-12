Led by 17 points from Josh Dix and 14 from Andrew Christensen, Abraham Lincoln cruised past Sioux City Heelan in a battle of Missouri River Conference teams.
Ten A.L. players scored in the game, and the Lynx’s defense played well in building a 29-16 halftime lead.
“We actually weren’t great in the first half,” A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said. “We had a lead, but in the third we pulled away and secured it.
“Different guys stepped up tonight. Andrew Christensen gave us a spark the whole game with his energy and competitiveness. He’s starting to get some offense.”
The Lynx will be back in action Friday for a clash against city rival Lewis Central.
Sioux City Heelan (6-12) 8 8 14 10
Abraham Lincoln (18-1) 16 13 23 17 — 69
SCH: Kevin Candia 10, Jackson Thompson 1, Cole Hogue 2, Koby Bork 4, Cade Block 4, Jared Sitzmann 8, Aiden Kuehl 1, Nick Miller 10.
AL: Jamison Gruber 6, Josh Dix 17, Matt Evans 6, Kaden Baxter 5, Devin Nichols 4, Andrew Christensen 14, Greg Chinowth 6, Quentin Bradley 5, Noah Sandbothe 4, Christian Tidiane 2.
Treynor 70, Underwood 53
UNDERWOOD — Class 2-A No. 1 Treynor scored only six points in the first quarter Tuesday and found themselves trailing by seven points.
Over the next three quarters, however, the Cardinals’ offense got back on track.
Jack Stogdill tallied a game-high 29 points for Treynor and Jack Tiarks added 19 in a 70-53 Western Iowa Conference victory over Underwood.
Treynor outscored Underwood 64-40 over the final three quarters and hit 10 3-pointers in the game.
“We were probably a little slow with our defensive rotations early in the game,” Treynor coach Scott Rucker said. “After that first quarter, offensively, I thought we were really good. We moved the basketball really well.”
Blake Hall led Underwood Tuesday with 11 points.
Treynor (19-1) 6 25 23 16 — 70
Underwood (9-11) 13 14 14 12 — 53
T: Luke Mieska 7, Thomas Schwartz 9, Quinn Navara 3, Jack Stogdill 29, Craig Chapman 3, Jack Tiarks 19.
U: Dalton Fink 9, Nick Ravlin 14, Trent Hundt 7, Timothy Conn 3, Zach Teten 3, Blake Hall 11, Landon Nelson 6.
AHSTW 54, Tri-Center 51
NEOLA — AHSTW walked away with a hard-fought conference win Tuesday night, taking out Tri-Center 54-51 in overtime.
“In the end, it was just two good teams going at it,” Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder said. “It was back-and-forth the entire game; it felt like a post-season game.”
Raydden Grobbe finished with a game-high 22 points for AHSTW. Teammate, Brayden Lund chipped in 12.
Leyton Nelson was Tri-Center’s leading scorer with 18, while Ethan Alfers added 12 for the Trojans.
Districts are up next for both teams. AHSTW will play the winner Carroll Kuemper and Underwood. Tri-Center plays the winner of Clarinda and Missouri Valley. Both games are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20.
AHSTW (17-4) 10 18 8 10 8 — 54
Tri-Center (17-4) 20 5 10 11 5 — 51
AHSTW: Sam Porter 7, Raydden Grobe 22, Clayton Akers 3, Joey Cunningham 3, Brayden Lund 12, Michael Mantell 7.
TC: Tom Turner 4, Mason Rohatsch 5, Ethan Alfers 12, Leyton Nelson 18, Trent Kozeal 6, Zach Elliott 6.
East Mills 62, Sidney 47
MALVERN - East Mills tied Stanton for the Corner Conference regular season championship Tuesday night following a 62-47 win over Sidney.
Michael Schafer and Mason Crouse led the way for the Wolverines as each player tallied 22 points in the win.
"It was a great game to play before the tournament," East Mills head coach Kevin Schafer said. "Sidney played outstanding. It was a perfect type of game for us; a good, tough win going into the tournament."
East Mills opens the postseason with Lenox next Thursday night in Malvern.
Sidney (11-10, 7-5) 18 9 8 12 - 47
East Mills (18-3, 11-1) 22 5 20 15 - 62
S: Noah Jorgenson 22, Garett Phillips 14, Cole Jorgenson 7, Leighton Whipple 2, Peters 2.
EM: Michael Schafer 22, Nic Duysen 5, Mason Crouse 22, Brad Hall 2, Jerett Jentzsch 2, Nolan Smiley 9.
Girls Basketball
Lewis Central 65, Omaha Skutt 51
Lewis Central jumped out to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter Tuesday and cruised from there with a 65-51 victory over Omaha Skutt.
“We came out real strong, getting up by 14,” L.C. coach Derek Archer said. “That was what we were hoping for. We were lacking some depth tonight with sickness. We were hoping to get a little bit of a lead and play some zone defense to conserve some energy.”
Megan Witte and Delaney Esterling led the Titans with 19 and 18 points, respectively.
L.C. will play at Clarinda Thursday before concluding the regular season Friday at Abraham Lincoln.
Omaha Skutt (6-16) 10 17 6 18 — 51
Lewis Central (15-5) 24 14 16 11 — 65
OS: Jullian Rokes 8, Sophie Grebowski 6, Sydney Miklas 17, Macy Gordon 4, Victoria Van Dyke 6, Kalen Reeves 4, Sophia Hoffmann 6.
LC: Paulsen 9, Cross 5, Smith 7, Pettepier 7, Witte 19, Delaney Esterling 18.
AHSTW 49, Tri-Center 27
NELOA — Class 2-A No. 12 AHSTW won the Western Iowa Conference with Tuesday’s 49-27 win over Tri-Center.
“This was our second night without our leading scorer Kailey Jones, so we were really happy with our kids that came off the bench that hadn’t been getting much playing time,” AHSTW head coach Steve Sauvain said. “I thought Claire Harris, again, had an outstanding night on the defensive end of the court. And Kinsey Scheffler was a force inside for us again tonight.”
Scheffler and Harris led the Vikings in scoring with 19 and 18 points, respectively.
“When we talk about the WIC championship, that conference has had so much success at the next level, in the postseason,” Sauvain said. “And it really means a lot to the girls; it’s been 20 years since the district has won the WIC, so it’s a big deal to all five of our communities.
“This is going to prepare us for tournament time. The battles of the WIC will definitely make us stronger.”
The Vikings begin postseason play next Tuesday and will play the winner of Saturday’s tilt between Underwood and MVAOCOU.
AHSTW (18-3, 13-2) 19 13 11 6 — 49
Tri-Center (4-17, 2-13) 7 4 9 7 — 27
AHSTW: Claire Denning 7, Julia Kock 2, Claire Harris 18, Kinsey Scheffler 19, Elle Peterson 4.
TC: Jade Daughenbaugh 3, Presley Pogge 5, Brooke Daughenbaugh 5, Hope McPhillips 2, Madison Ausdemore 12.
Underwood 32, Treynor 29
UNDERWOOD — Trailing by one at the start of the fourth quarter, Underwood outscored Treynor 17-13 in the final frame on its way to a 32-29 victory.
Macy Vanfossan led Underwood with 11 points.
Treynor was paced by Kennedy Elwood’s nine points.
“We just didn’t execute on either side of the ball throughout the whole night,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “Not our best effort of the year. Hopefully we can wash that away and focus on Nodaway Valley.”
Treynor (8-13) 7 5 4 13 — 29
Underwood (11-10) 6 7 2 17 — 32
T: Tori Castle 3, Kennedy Elwood 9, Mandy Stogdill 1, Brooklynn Currin 7, Emma Flathers 2, Clara Teigland 6, Brooklyn Sedlak 3.
U: Avery True 3, Aliyah Humphrey 3, Erin McMains 2, Kendra Kuck 6, Macy Vanfossan 11, Erica Rowe 7.
Glenwood 65, Shenandoah 46
SHENANDOAH — Class 4-A No. 3 Glenwood improved to 21-0 on the season following a 65-46 road win over Shenandoah Tuesday night.
“Every game gets a little bit tougher and has a little more pressure and I think we played like that tonight,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “Shenandoah did a nice job, they kept us off the offensive boards and didn’t allow us to get a lot of second chance opportunities.”
Glenwood’s Madison Camden led all scorers with 20 points in the win. Jenna Hopp and Abby Hughes chipped in 10 points apiece for the Rams.
The undefeated Rams conclude their regular season on Friday when they host Denison-Schleswig.
Glenwood (21-0, 10-0) 22 19 13 11 — 65
Shenandoah (5-16, 0-8) 7 10 16 13 — 46
G: Jenna Hopp 10, Coryl Matheny 3, Emma Hughes 3, Abby Hughes 10, Joslyn Lewis 4, Madison Camden 20, Elle Scarborough 9, Brynlee Arnold 6.
S: Emily McGargill 5, Nichole Gilbert 5, Brenna Godfread 5, Roxy Denton 14, Allie Eveland 2, Kaylee Crawley 2, Sara Morales 2, Sidda Rodewald 4, Ava Wolf 7.
Iowa Western
IWCC women 95, Concordia JV 67
The Iowa Western women’s basketball team defeated Concordia JV Tuesday night 95-67 for its sixth win in the last seven games.
Four Reivers finished the game in double-figures including leading scorers Hayley Berfield and Sommer Blakemore who each tallied 19 points. LaShawn Sweet and Jaiden Morris chipped-in 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Next up, Iowa Western is on the road Saturday when they take on North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D.
Concorida JV 12 12 21 22 — 67
IWCC (16-10, 3-1) 19 29 24 23 — 95
C: Chloe Schumacher 2, Kayla Luebbe 6, Delani Fahey 5, Ashley Heyen 6, Emily Jones 7, Olivia Otte 8, Gabby Mason 6, Brooklyn Minzel 10, Jayda Lyon 8, Sidney Enochs 2, Elle Luehr 7.
IWCC: Hayley Berfield 19, Jaiden Morris 12, Arielle McElroy 2, Ladun Akako 6, Britney Epperson 8, Bella Sparaco 6, Sommer Blakemore 19, LaShawn Sweet 14, Dustie Obah 4, Solape Amusan 5.
