DELAVAN, Wisc — The Iowa School for the Deaf football team earned its first win of the season Thursday with a 53-12 triumph over Wisconsin School for the Deaf.
“It was a muddy game; (we) started out slow with everyone slipping and sliding,” ISD coach Brent Welsch said. “Once we settled down, we led 20-0 at the half. We built our lead up to 41-6 early in the fourth quarter to force the running clock.”
The ISD offense was led by Damien Holste, who had 18 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns and also added three PATs.
Jayden Kohl added seven carries for 84 yards and a pair of scores and added 15 yards passing and another score. Jesse Dalley also had a completion for 20 yards and a touchdown. Gregory Kazeba caught the scoring pass from Holste, while Holste caught the TD pass from Dalley.
Defensively, Welsch said several players stood out. Kohl had two tackles for loss; Dalley had five solo tackles, a sack and two fumble recoveries. Nate Weigel also had a fumble recovery, and Holste and Kazeba combined for 10 tackles. Kazeba also had two fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown. Angel Torres returned an interception for a touchdown.
ISD will play Arkansas School for the Deaf on Oct. 12.
Iowa Deaf (1-2) 20 33 — 53
Wisconsin Deaf 0 12 — 12
Volleyball
St. Albert 3, Shenandoah 1
SHENANDOAH — Class 1-A No. 2 St. Albert earned a hard-fought Hawkeye Ten Conference road victory over Shenandoah.
The Saintes won 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-12
“Sets 1 and 2, I thought we did a really nice job of taking care of the ball and setting up our multiple hitters to get some swings on the ball. Set 3, I think we got a little too relaxed, and it bit us.
“We refocused and regrouped in that fourth set and finished off on a way better note.”
A team effort paved the way to the Saintes’ 14th win. Lantz commended the play of junior Allie Petry and senior Jordyn Blaha, who played great all-around matches.
St. Albert (14-7, 3-2) 25 25 21 25
Shenandoah (9-11, 0-6) 15 15 25 12
Abraham Lincoln 3, Sioux City Heelan 0
SIOUX CITY — Make that eight straight wins for the Abraham Lincoln volleyball team.
The Class 5-A No. 8 Lynx notched their 25th win of the season with a sweep of Sioux City Heelan.
“We came in and played hard in a tough environment,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said. Taylan Keefer played amazing defense tonight, and that really helped us run the fast tempo.”
Elaina Bohnet and Julia Wagoner combined for 17 kills on the night, and Sam Christiansen notched 26 assists.
Abraham Lincoln (25-3, 4-1) 25 25 25
Sioux City Heelan (8-14, 2-3) 11 13 16
AL stat leaders: Kills-digs-blocks: Elaina Bohnet 10-12-2, Julia Wagoner 7-9-1, Sam Christiansen 4-8-0, Jillian Shanks 6-10-2, Baylie Girres 6-5-2, Kayla Schleifman 6-0-3, Zoe Lutz 0-0-2, Taylan Keefer 0-20-0. Assists: Christiansen 26.
Treynor 3, Missouri Valley 0
MISSOURI VALLEY — Treynor picked up its fourth straight Western Iowa Conference victory Thursday with a sweep of Missouri Valley in straight sets.
Maddie Lewis had 11 kills and seven digs and an ace for the winners, and Kennedy Elwood added eight kills and three aces.
Treynor will next play in Saturday’s Thomas Jefferson Invitational.
Treynor (12-12, 6-1) 25 25 25
Missouri Valley (11-14, 2-4) 20 23 13
Treynor stat leaders: Kills: Maddie Lewis 11, Kennedy Elwood 8, Kailey Rochholz 6, Brooklyn Sedlik 4, Natalie Simpson 4. Aces: Elwood 3, Tori Castle, Lewis 1. Blocks: Rochholz, Lewis, Elwood 1. Digs: Stella Umphreys 16, Lewis 7, Castle 6. Assists: Emma Flathers 29.
Tri-Center 3, Riverside 0
NEOLA — Tri-Center picked up its third straight Western Iowa Conference victory with a sweep of Riverside Thursday.
Presley Pogge finished with 10 kills, and Marissa Ring paced the Trojans with 25 assists.
Tri-Center will next be in action Saturday when it hosts its own tournament.
Riverside (17-7, 3-3) 18 18 17
Tri-Center (15-11, 6-0) 25 25 25
Kills: Presley Pogge 10, Tatum Carlson 8, Laura Brockoff, Meredith Maassen 3. Aces: Pogge, Abby Stamp, Marissa Ring 1. Blocks: Emile Sorenson 5, Pogge , Brockoff 4, Maassen 3. Assists: Ring 25.
Logan-Magnolia 3, Underwood 1
UNDERWOOD — Logan-Magnolia earned a big Western Iowa Conference victory over Class 2-A No. 10 Underwood Thursday.
After dropping the first set 13-25, the Panthers stormed back to win the next three sets and the match.
“What a game,” Lo-Ma coach Faith Bruck said. “One set was rough. The girls came back with some of the best composure I’ve seen from any team this season. They definitely earned this win.”
Logan-Magnolia (15-6, 4-2) 13 25 25 25
Underwood (18-5, 4-2) 25 22 21 22
LM stat leaders: Kills: Jaice Johnson 10, Courtney Ohl 9, Kylie Morrison 5, Olivia Diggins 5. Aces: Ohl 5, Macanna Guritz 2. Blocks: Morrison 1. Assists: Ashlyn Doiel, Emme Thompson 17.
Iowa Western
IWCC men’s soccer 2, Iowa Lakes 1
Second-ranked Iowa Western took down No. Iowa Lakes Thursday night 2-1 in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference clash under the lights at Titan Stadium on the Lewis Central High School campus.
The Reivers fell behind four minutes into the match but tied the score in the 21st minute on Damia Viader’s unassisted goal. They took the lead for good three minutes later on Eduardo Barrios’ goal, which was assisted by Sohya Yamamoto.
The Reivers improved their record to a perfect 11-0 on the season. They’ll look to stay unbeaten Saturday when they play at Hawkeye at 5 p.m.
Iowa Lakes (9-2-1, 3-1-1) 1 0 — 1
Iowa Western (11-0, 5-0) 2 0 — 2
Goals: IL, Cameron Weston. IW, Damia Viader, Eduardo Barrios. Assists: IW, Sohya Yamamoto.
