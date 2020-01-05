The Iowa Western women’s basketball team earned its second straight win out of the holiday break Saturday with a 76-56 triumph over Iowa Central.
Freshman Dustie Obah finished with 18 points, shooting 8 of 9 from the field, while also adding five rebounds to lead the Reivers. Hayley Berfield had 17 points for the Reivers, Sommer Blakemore had 13 and Ladun Akako finished with 12.
IWCC will play at Lamar on Tuesday. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Iowa Central 27 29 — 56
Iowa Western (9-8) 37 39 — 76
NIACC 100, IWCC men 88
MASON CITY — Iowa Western let a four-point halftime lead slip away Saturday, falling to North Iowa Area Community College 100-88.
The Reivers were outscored 63-47 over the final 20 minutes.
“We had won six of our last seven (prior to the holiday break),” IWCC coach Michael Johnette said. “We lost a bit of that momentum from the break. NIACC has a quality team this season.”
Jalen Dalcourt led five Reivers in double figures with 20 points. Josiah Strong added 19 for IWCC.
The Reivers will play at Southeast Tuesday. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Iowa Western (10-8) 41 47 — 88
NIACC 37 63 — 100
IW: Josiah Strong 19, Kaleb Thornton 11, Caleb Huffman 15, Seneca Louis 10, Mal Pine 6, Domontrez Ruffin 7, Jalen Dalcourt 20.
NIA: James Harris 13, Deundra Roberson 15, Wendell Matthews 11, Quentin Hardrict 31, Trey Sampson 14, McKelary Robertson 5, Chandler Dean 11.
Girls Basketball
St. Albert 56, Atlantic 48
ATLANTIC — Allie Petry scored 18 of her game high 20 points in the second half to lead St. Albert to an eight-point Hawkeye Ten Conference victory Saturday.
Petry’s day started with some first-half foul trouble, but her teammates picked up the scoring slack in her absence. Jordyn Blaha and Isabel Pershing each tallied nine points, and Veronica Svajgl finished with eight.
“I think we’ve come out after Christmas with some good focus and intention,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “Tonight was really a team victory. We had some balanced scoring.”
St. Albert (6-3) 9 15 14 18 — 56
Atlantic (4-6) 11 11 12 14 — 48
SA: Isabel Pershing 9, Allie Petry 20, Makenna Shepard 1, Lauren Williams 3, Keely Socha 6, Jordyn Blaha 9, Veronica Svajgl 8.
A: Haley Rasmussen 11, Taylor McCreedy 4, Maycie Waters 5, McKenzie Waters 19, Corri Pelzer 9.
Lewis Central 71, Indianola 55
One night after a hard-fought loss to Glenwood, the Lewis Central girls basketball team defeated Indianola 71-55 to improve to 5-3 overall.
The No. 7 team in Class 4-A took a 33-27 lead into the locker room before coming out and scoring 20 points in the third and 18 in the fourth.
“It was nice to see the way the girls responded after an emotional game the night before,” Lewis Central coach Derek Archer said. “I didn’t know how much we’d have left in the tank.”
Senior Megan Witte led the offense again with 20 points. In two days, Witte recorded 46 points for L.C. in games against Glenwood and Indianola. McKenna Pettepier scored 14 points, while Isabella Smith and Delaney Esterling had 11 apiece. Grace Ruzicka finished the game with 12 points.
“It was nice to see girls like Isabella and Grace make shots and step up for us,” Archer said. “Megan is playing exceptionally well right now.”
Up next for Lewis Central is a trip to Harlan on Tuesday and Clarinda Friday.
Lewis Central (5-3) 12 21 20 18—71
Indianola (4-3) 14 13 16 12—55
LC: Megan Witte 20, McKenna Paulsen 3, Isabella Smith 11, Grace Ruzicka 12, McKenna Pettepier 14, Delaney Esterling 11
I: Emily Naughton 11, Lauren Blake 22, Alley May 4, Kendall Clatt 6, Bailey Blake 2, Mara Bishop 8, Emma Kluver 2.
Urbandale 54, Thomas Jefferson 35
URBANDALE — Allison Schubert tallied 12 points to lead Thomas Jefferson Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as the Yellow Jackets dropped a nonconference contest on the road at Urbandale.
Despite the loss, T.J. coach Devin Schoening was impressed with his team’s effort.
“I am really proud of our girls and they way they played against one of the better teams in the state,” Schoening said. “We had a defensive game plan, and our girls followed it. We knew that their size would be a problem and we worked to make them shoot from outside. Unfortunately, they were able to knock down enough shots tonight.
“I think we will be able to build on this as we move into the second half of our season.”
The Jackets will next be in action Monday when they travel to Sioux City North.
TJ (2-6) 6 7 19 3 — 35
Urbandale (8-2) 11 15 14 14 — 54
TJ: Hannah Belt 0, Suzie Miller 4, Jasmine Ramos 10, Allisa Schubert 9, Allison Schubert 12, Akaysha Cole 0, Samara Alcaraz 0, Lexi Smith 0.
Urbandale: M. Cole 1, A. Hickman 3, K. Heller 2, M. Gyamfi 18, F. Putz 17, M. Lynch 1, M. Gaskill 2, J. Gyamfi 6, K. Baker 2.
Boys Basketball
Indianola 75, Lewis Central 69
A slow start hurt Lewis Central Saturday in the Titans’ 75-69 loss to Indianola at Reiver Arena on the Iowa Western Community College campus.
The Titans trailed 42-26 at halftime, and the deficit grew to 20 at one point before L.C.’s comeback attempt began, which fell just short. Indinola had four players finish in double figures, led by Blake Kennedy’s 20-point effort.
“I didn’t feel like we competed well in the first quarter and got ourselves in a deep hole,” L.C. coach Dan Miller said. “We were down 20 at one point. Over the last quarter and a half, we competed very well.
“I just thought we were a little lethargic and lacked a little competitiveness.”
Noah Rigatuso led the Titans with 27 points, and Easton Dermody chipped in 10.
Indianola (5-2) 24 18 18 15 — 75
Lewis Central (5-2) 12 14 20 23 — 69
I: C.J. Kuehl 2, AJ Toigo 8, Luke Youmans 4, Blake Kennedy 20, Drew Kingery 11, Tyce Johnson 18, Caden Rehmeier 19.
LC: Cole Drummond 10, Jonah Pomrenke 7, Easton Dermody 12, Nick Miller 4, Noah Rigatuso 27, Brady Miller 3, Jake Duffey 6.
Wrestling
L.C. places second at WDM Valley Duals
WEST DES MOINES — Lewis Central wrestling placed second at the Valley Duals with wins over Clarinda and Belle Plaine. L.C. defeated Clarinda 51-21 and Belle Plaine 33-30.
Four Lewis Central wrestlers picked up three wins each. Tanner Higgins (145), Nick Wolf (138), Brian Paul (132) and Taber Dominquez all went 3-0. Hunter Deyo (285) and Braylon Kammrad (152) went 2-1.
Dominguez collected two falls over Toby Oliver of Belle Plaine and Levi Schultz of West Des Moines Valley, and also won a 9-3 decision over Michael Mayer of Clarinda.
Wolf collected three falls on the day. Wolf pinned Kaedon Lindsay of Clarinda at 1:00, Chase Hutchinson of Valley at 1:41 and Nathan Arens of Belle Plaine at 1:18.
Underwood places 3rd at Creighton Prep
OMAHA — Underwood finished third in the Creighton Prep Tom Dineen Invitational with 184 points. Papillion-La Vista won the event while Omaha Burke finished second.
At 106, Gable Porter continues his impressive freshman campaign, winning in the finals with a fall over Jordan BeyEssman of Omaha Burke at 1:29. Porter is 64-19 on the season with 31 pins and has placed first at WIC and C.B. Wrestling Classic.
At 120, Stevie Barnes also took first place with a 5-2 decision over Nathan Rubino of Omaha Burke. Barnes is 93-11 on the season with 45 pins and first place finishes at the WIC and Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament.
No. 1 in his weight class, Nick Hamilton (145) scored a major decision 21-9 in the finals. Hamilton has a season record of 83-9 with 39 pins. Hamilton has tournament first place finishes at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, C.B. Wrestling Classic and WIC.
At 220, Chris Gardner won a 9-1 major decision in the finals. Gardner is 23-15 on the season and this is his first tournament win of the year.
Rose takes home gold for Riverside at K.C. tourney
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Riverside 113-pounder Jace Rose took first place at the North Kansas City Invitational. Rose recorded a fall at 2:10 over Drew Evans of Liberty North in the finals.
Riverside finished third in the team standings with 280.5 points. Liberty North won the event while Liberty placed second.
At 195, Edward Vlcek made it to the semifinals before losing to Andrew Stephenson of Liberty North. Nolan Moore (138) won his quarterfinal match over Nathan Sola with a fall at 2:48. Underwood will be in action again Saturday at the Coon Rapids-Bayard tournament.
