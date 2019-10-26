ADEL — Lewis Central took out ADM 28-7 Friday night to cap-off an 8-1 regular season.
“Hard fought victory,” Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. “Proud of the guys for coming out and playing hard. Excited to see where we’re going, what we’re doing and to put a stamp on the regular season and see where everything falls for us in the post season.”
Logan Katzer got the scoring started for the L.C. with a 1-yard run. Bret Kobes hit Thomas Fidone for a 54-yard score shortly there after.
The Titans’ 8-1 record makes them all but a lock for the Class 3-A playoffs starting next Friday.
Lewis Central (8-1, 4-1) 28
ADM (5-4, 2-3) 7
Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 14
MISSOURI VALLEY — Nick Ravlin threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns and Brayden Wollan caught eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdowns as Underwood cruised past Missouri Valley in its regular season finale.
Joey Anderson also enjoyed a productive night for the Eagles, finishing with 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“I’ve been pleased with how the offense had played,” Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “We’ve made improvements on possessing the ball and not turning it over. Good things happen when we do that.”
After suffering a loss to Treynor earlier in the year, the Eagles are likely playoff bound.
“Just really proud of our kids,” Mechaelsen said. “This was one of the goals at the beginning of the year. The kids buckled down and got the last three wins in convincing fashion.”
Underwood (8-1, 4-1) 14 14 7 7 — 42
Missouri Valley (4-5, 2-3) 8 0 0 8 — 16
U: Brayden Wollan 34 pass from Nick Ravlin (Collin Brandt kick)
MV: Gavin Bartalini 64 run (Drake Anderson run)
U: Scott Pearson 5 run (Brandt kick)
U: Quinn Kuck 29 pass from Ravlin (Brandt kick)
U: Ravlin 1 run (Brandt kick)
U: Joey Anderson 39 run (Brandt kick)
MV: Nick Haynes 3 run (Haynes run)
U: Anderson 37 pass from Ravlin (Brandt kick)
Treynor 67, Cherokee 0
TREYNOR — Class 1-A No. 7 Treynor piled up 557 yards of total offense, with 489 coming on the ground, in a dominant shutout of Cherokee.
Treynor finished the season unbeaten and is the District 9 champion in Class 1-A.
Jake Fisher led the Cardinals with 68 passing yards and 93 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Chase Reber had 93 rushing yards, and Jack Tiarks added 84.
Cherokee Washington (2-7, 1-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Treynor (9-0, 5-0) 7 35 12 13 — 67
T: Jake Fisher 6 run (Luke Mieska kick)
T: Will Halverson 5 run (Mieska kick)
T: Fisher 54 run (Mieska kick)
T: Jack Stogdill 19 pass from Fisher (Mieska kick)
T: Chase Reber 29 run (Mieska kick)
T: Fisher 2 run (Mieska kick)
T: Braden Larsen 19 run (pass failed)
T: Evan Smith 21 run (run failed)
T: Kaden Miller 29 run (Tom Schwartz kick)
T: Kyle Moss 6 run (kick failed)
Glenwood 49, Creston 35
GLENWOOD — Zach Carr threw for 192 yards and ran for 49 more, finishing the night with five total touchdowns as Glenwood topped Creston in the regular season finale.
Cole Mayberry added a pair of rushing scores for the Rams, and Ryan Blum caught a pair of touchdowns.
Creston (2-7, 0-5) 0 14 14 7 — 35
Glenwood (7-2, 4-1) 7 21 7 14 — 49
G: John Palmer 36 pass from Zach Carr (Brock Sell kick)
G: Ryan Blum 7 pass from Carr (Sell kick)
C: Luke Latham 28 pass from Eli Loudon (kick failed)
G: Cole Mayberry 1 run (Sell kick)
C: Brance Baker 37 pass from Loudon (Latham pass from Loudon)
G: Carr 9 run (Sell kick)
G: Carr 3 run (Sell kick)
C: Loudon 1 run (Cael Kralik kick)
C: Rylan Luther 3 run (Kralik kick)
G: Blum 33 pass from Carr (Sell kick)
C: Loudon 66 run (Kralik kick)
G: Mayberry 5 run (Sell kick)
Riverside 45,
Southwest Valley 0
Riverside shut out Southwest Valley 45-0 on Friday night.
"The biggest thing is we've been in so many games this year where we get inside the 15 yard line and have a turnover. Or we'd be tied or ahead late in the third and we'd find ways to lose," Riverside coach Darrell Frain said. "Tonight, we just got on the board on the first drive and never let up. They just took care of business."
Riverside quarterback, Austin Kremkoski finished 11-16 passing for 239 yards and three touchdowns and added another score on the ground. Mason Bivens rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 45 yards and touchdown. Brogan Allensworth added five catches for 143 yards and touchdown. Allensworth also had two interceptions on the other side of the ball.
The Bulldogs finish their season 2-7 overall and 2-3 in district play.
Riverside (2-7, 2-3) 19 13 16 0 - 48
Southwest Valley (3-6, 1-4) 0 0 0 0 - 0
Volleyball
HILLSBORO, Mo. -- Iowa Western won two matches in the Jefferson Classic Friday, beating John A. Logan College and Jefferson College in four sets each.
"We are out some of our starters, so I was happy with the way we competed," coach Alicia Williams said. "We play Vincennes and West plains tomorrow at 10 a.m. and noon."
IWCC (23-7, 3-0) 22 25 25 25
John A. Logan 25 13 14 10
IWCC (23-7, 3-0) 25 26 20 25
Jefferson 16 24 25 18
