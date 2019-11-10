MARSHALLTOWN — Lewis Central competed in four events Saturday at the final day of the state swimming meet.
L.C.’s Waren Graeve finished 13th in the 50 freestyle, and the Titans also finished 17th in the 200 medley relay, 19th in the 200 freestyle relay and 18th in the 400 relay.
“We were right at about the times that we swam at the district meet,” Lewis Central coach Bruce Schomburg said. “In some events, we were a little faster or slower. There were some disappointments going a little slower. We didn’t score a lot of points, but we had a good year and a good meet, swimming right at the times that we had dropped quite a bit to get here.”
Lewis Central results Saturday
50 freestyle: 13, Waren Graeve, 24.89
200 medley relay: 17, (Kylie Collins, Kylee Brown, Elaine Morgan, Graeve) 1:53.07
200 free relay: 19, (Collins, Brown, Aubrey Bach, Graeve) 1:42.17
400 free relay: 18, (Collins, Brown, Bach, Graeve) 3:43.06.
Cross Country
Gilo finishes runner-up at all-star meet
ANKENY — Thomas Jefferson’s Wimach Gilo finished second at Saturday’s Iowa Association of Track Coaches Senior All-Star Cross Country Meet held at the Des Moines Area Community College Campus.
Gilo crossed with a time of 17 minutes, four seconds to claim runner-up honors. He was .02 seconds ahead of the third-place runner.
T.J.’s Gage Belt also ran Saturday, finishing 49th with a time of 19:03.
Gilo and Belt were members of the West team that defeated the East team 19-39.
Gilo’s second-place finish is the best result ever for a T.J. runner in this event.
Iowa Western
IWCC sweeps its way into NJCAA national volleyball tournament
The Iowa Western volleyball team punched its ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament for the 14th consecutive year Saturday. The NJCAA National Tournament will be held Nov. 21-23 in Hutchinson, Kan.
The Reivers had to win two matches Saturday in the Midwest A District tournament.
“We didn’t play perfect today, but I felt like we executed our game plan,” IWCC coach Alicia Williams said. “I thought we served aggressively, and I felt like we had confidence and control the whole time.”
IWCC doesn’t know yet where it will be seeded, but the Reivers feel good about how they are playing this time of the year. Currently No. 11, IWCC has beaten some top-five teams this season. Sixteen teams will find out their seeding on Monday.
“Hutch always hosts a really good tournament,” Williams said. “They go out of their way to make sure it’s a big thing. They carry a good crowd and make everyone feel important. I like it there.”
IWCC swept Vincennes in the semifinals before sweeping John A. Logan in the finals.
IWCC 25 25 25
Vincennes 20 21 21
IWCC 25 25 25
John A. Logan 20 13 17
IWCC men 98, Moberly 96
SEDALIA, Mo. — Iowa Western won its third game of the season Saturday against Moberly, and once again, they did in comeback fashion.
Down 16 at one point in the first half, the Reivers chipped away at the lead.
IWCC’s Josiah Strong buried a game-tying 3 with 50 seconds left in the game.
Following an empty Moberly possession, Kaleb Thornton converted a layup with seven seconds remaining for the final tally. A desperation attempt from Moberly was off the mark, giving the Reivers a two-point triumph.
IWCC led for a total of about 21 seconds in the contest.
“We’ve shown that we can respond to adversity,” IWCC coach Michael Johnette said. “Today, we showed it after yesterday when we didn’t play as well as we needed to. We got embarrassed a little bit. Our guys showed resolve and came back, and we beat the No. 9 team in the country.”
Josiah Strong led five Reivers in double figures with 20 points. Dalcourt added 18.
Iowa Western (3-2) 44 54 — 98
Moberly 52 44 — 96
IW: Alec Spence 11, Josiah Strong 20, Kaleb Thonton 9, Caleb Huffman 10, Damontrez Ruffin 9, Seneca Louis 10, Jalen Dalcourt 18, Mal Pine 8, Bryce Fitzgerald 3.
