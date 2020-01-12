Allison Schubert scored a game high 24 points and the Thomas Jefferson defense yielded only seven first-half points Saturday in a 49-38 victory over Plattsmouth.
T.J. didn’t allow a point in the second quarter on its way to building an 18-7 halftime lead. The Jackets maintained the lead from there to notch their fourth victory of the season.
“We didn’t play a consistent 32 minutes, but I’m proud of our girls for playing all the way to the end,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “When we start believing in each other for a full 32 minutes, and believing that we are a good basketball team, we are really going to learn more about who we are.”
T.J. will square off with Lewis Central Monday in a battle of Council Bluffs teams.
Thomas Jefferson (4-6) 9 9 14 17 — 49
Plattsmouth 7 0 13 18 — 38
TJ: Regan Gant 1, Suzie Miller 3, Jasmine Ramos 6, Allisa Schubert 10, Allison Schubert 24, Natalie Clark 0, Sydney Hosick 3, Samara Alcaraz 2, Lexi Smith 0, Ali Voss 0.
Plattsmouth: Chappell 14, Leget 6, Sabatka 6, Meisonger 3, Caba 4, Schroeder 6.
Abraham Lincoln 54, Bellevue West 43
Julia Wagoner made 15 free throws as Abraham Lincoln topped Bellevue West 54-43 Saturday.
Wagoner led the way for the Lynx with 17 points. Lucy Turner tallied 15 points and Jillian Shanks added 14.
“It was a battle,” A.L. coahc Chad Schaa said. “Any time you play a Class A school from Nebraska, it’s a battle. We adapted to a couple things. And we pulled through.
“We just want to stay focused, get out work in and go home. This is one of the most focused groups I’ve ever had.”
A.L. has road contests at Sioux City East and Sioux City Heelan next week.
Bellevue West (5-4) 3 13 16 11 — 43
Abraham Lincoln (8-2) 12 10 14 18 — 54
AL: Jillian Shanks 14, Baylie Girres 8, Julia Wagoner 17, Lucy Turner 15.
St. Albert 67, Treynor 43
Make that six straight wins for Class 1-A No. 14 St. Albert.
Behind a balanced scoring attack and a strong defensive effort in the second half, the Saintes improved to 8-3 on the season.
Jordyn Blaha led the way for the Saintes with 15 points, Isabel Pershing and Allie Petry each added 14 and Lauren Williams finished with 12.
“I just thought in the second half we did a better job in our full-court press,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “I thought the first half, we trailed them a lot and gave them good looks in the lane. Once that stopped that, the game went in our favor.”
Clara Teigland led the way for Treynor with 13 points.
St. Albert will be back in action Friday against Red Oak while Treynor will next play at Creston Tuesday.
Treynor (4-7) 12 11 11 9 — 43
St. Albert (8-3) 11 16 19 21 — 67
T: Tori Castle 5, Kennedy Elwood 4, Mandy Stogdill 9, Brooklynn Currin 6, Kasey Lang 4, Clara Teigland 13, Brooklyn Sedlak 2.
SA: Isabel Pershing 14, Allie Petry 14, Makenna Shepard 3, Pearl Reisz 3, Lauren Williams 12, Keely Socha 2, Jordyn Blaha 15, Veronica Svajgl 4.
Regular season
Glenwood 72, Red Oak 36
GLENWOOD — Glenwood exploded for 46 first-half points Saturday as it earned a decisive 72-36 victory over Red Oak.
Ryan Blum tallied 21 points to lead the Rams’ offense.
Glenwood will be back in action Tuesday for a road game at Harlan.
Red Oak (3-7) 13 4 10 9 — 36
Glenwood (7-3) 22 24 19 7 — 72
RO: Garrett Couse 2, Jacob Athen 6, Ryan Johnson 10, Kobe Johnson 14, Baylor Bergren 2, Bradley Sifford 2.
G: John Palmer 9, Dylan Sondag 7, Zach Carr 8, Caden Johnson 3, Silas Bales 13, Nate Hughes 4, Brock Sell 2, Ben Hughes 2, Dylan Hopp 2, Ryan Blum 21, Brensen Godbout 1.
Wrestling
Riverside finishes 2nd at CRB Invite
COON RAPIDS — Riverside wrestling took second place in the Coon Rapids-Bayard Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs’ John Schroder (106) and Jace Rose (113) each took first place in their respective weight-classes. Schroder scored three falls en route to his first-place finish, while Rose scored two falls including a first-place match win over South Central Calhoun’s Kevin King.
South Central Calhoun won the tournament but Riverside had three other wrestlers finish second in their divisions including Nolan Moore (138), Edward Vlcek (195) and Nathan Messerschmidt (285). Additionally, Austin Kremkoski took third place in a deep 160-pound division by way of three falls.
Underwood has big day at Dyer Invitational
ATLANTIC — The Rollin Dyer Invitational was held Saturday in Atlantic with 14 high schools from Iowa and Nebraska participating, including four Council Bluffs-area schools.
Millard South (Neb.) won the tournament with a team score of 251.
Among the area schools, Underwood finished highest with a score of 119.5, good for sixth place. The Eagles had first place finishes from Gable Porter (106), Stevie Barnes (120) and Nick Hamilton (145).
AHSTW tallied 85 points for a ninth-place finish. Gavyn Fischer went 4-0 in the 195-pound weight class — three by fall and one major decision. Joel Sampson (132) and Jaedan Rasmussen (152) each won two matches to help the Vikings in the point department.
Glenwood took 11th place with C.J. Carter (170) scoring 14.5 points from three match-wins. Teammate, Dalton Book also won three matches — one by major decision, two by fall.
Abraham Lincoln finished 12th overall and was led by heavyweight, Keelan Bailey and his four victories. River Petry (195) won three matches on the day, all by fall.
Harlan wins at Tri-Center Invite
NEOLA — Eighteen high schools wrestled in the Tri-Center Invitational Saturday, including Council Bluffs-area schools St. Albert, Treynor and host school, Tri-Center.
Harlan won the tournament, edging out Missouri Valley.
The Trojans were the highest-placed of the three area schools, finishing 10th overall. Connor Attkisson placed second in the 126-pound weight class, going 3-0 before losing a decision in the finals to AC/GC’s Seth Danker. Taylor Conn (106) and Alex Audesmore (285) each won two matches in their respective weight classes for Tri-Center.
Treynor took 13th place, with heavyweight Brock Fox finishing second in the class. 160-pounder Chase Reber finished third and won three matches, all by fall.
St. Albert finished 14th overall. The Falcons’ Zachary Williams took second place in the 106-pound weight class by winning a pair of matches before falling by decision in the first-place match. John Helton (126) finished sixth in the class but won three matches along the way.
Iowa Western
Northeast 89, IWCC men 83
NORFOLK, Neb. — Iowa Western dropped a six-point decision Saturday at Northeast.
The Reivers trailed by 14 midway through the first half before storming back to take the lead with 12:22 remaining in the game. The Reivers’ lead grew to seven at one points, but Northeast responded with an 8-0 run to retake the lead.
Josiah Strong finished with 29 points, and Damontrez Ruffin added 16, but it wasn’t enough for the Reivers.
The Reivers will play host to Marshalltown Tuesday night in their home conference opener.
Iowa Western (11-9) 43 49 — 83
Northeast 39 50 — 89
IW: Josiah Strong 29, Kaleb Thornton 13, Seneca Louis 13, Jalen Dalcourt 3, Alec Spence 5, Caleb Huffman 4, Damontrez Ruffin 16.
