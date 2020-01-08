AVOCA — Class 2-A No. 2 Treynor boys basketball handed AHSTW its first loss of the season Tuesday night.
Treynor’s defense set the tone in this one, jumping out to a 22-5 lead after one quarter. The Cardinals would go on to win 73-50.
Jack Stogdill paced Treynor in scoring with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Jack Tiarks added 14 points while Jon Schwarte and Sid Schaaf tallied 11 and 10, respectively.
Raydden Grobe led AHSTW in scoring with 11 points.
Treynor will host Underwood Thursday night while AHSTW will hope to get back on track Friday night when it hosts Tri-Center.
Treynor (8-1) 22 21 18 12 — 73
AHSTW (8-1) 5 12 14 19 — 50
T: Jack Stogdill 19, Jack Tiarks 14, Sid Schaaf 10, Jon Schwarte 11, Quinn Navara 6, Tim Zimmerman 6, Luke Mieska 4.
A: Raydden Grobe 11, Clayton Akers 10, Sam Porter 8, Joey Cunningham 8, Brayden Lund 4, Michael Mantell 5, Joey Goins 2.
Harlan 76, Lewis Central 67
HARLAN — A 10-2 Harlan run to start the second half helped change the momentum after the Cyclones trailed 38-31 at the break.
Harlan outscored L.C. 45-29 in the second to earn a 76-67 victory.
Noah Rigatuso led L.C. with 23 points.
Connor Bruck finished with 32 for Harlan, and Johnathan Monson added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Lewis Central (5-3) 17 21 13 16 — 67
Harlan (7-1) 11 20 21 24 — 76
L: Cole Drummond 12, Jonah Pomrenke 6, Easton Dermody 7, Logan Jones 12, Noah Rigatuso 23, Thomas Fidone II 2, Ian Duffey 5.
H: Connor Bruck 32, Michael Erlemeier 18, Will McLaughlin 4, Johnathan Monson 14, Michael Heithoff 6, Connor Frame 2.
St. Albert 70, Red Oak 28
St. Albert boys basketball claimed its third-straight win Tuesday night, defeating Red Oak 70-28.
Sam Rallis of St. Albert led all scorers with 22 points. Connor Cerny and Ryan Hughes each chipped-in 10 points.
Next up, the Falcons hope to keep things rolling when it hosts Harlan Friday night.
Red Oak (3-6) 10 2 9 7 — 28
St. Albert (3-5) 25 11 15 19 — 70
R: Jacob Athen 4, Ryan Johnson 1, Nolan Blackman 3, Kobe Johnson 13, Landon Couse 3, Baylor Bergren 2, Bradley Sifford 2.
SA: Sam Rallis 22, Ryan Genereux 5, Sam Narmi 2, Lance Wright 9, Cy Patterson 2, Connor Cerny 10, Isaac Sherrill 4, Ryan Hughes 10, Greg Fagan 6.
Omaha Christian 42, Heartland Christian 41
OMAHA — Heartland Christian failed to hold onto a five-point halftime lead Tuesday, falling to Omaha Christian Academy 42-41.
Syles Jordan led the way for the Eagles with 15 points, and Mitchell McCord had eight.
Omaha Christian 11 9 13 9 — 42
Heartland Christian (4-5) 11 16 7 7 — 41
HC: DJ Weilage 6, Sean Atchley 5, Colton Brennan 7, Mitchell McCord 8, Syles Jordan 15.
Girls Basketball
Lewis Central 58, Harlan 34
HARLAN — Lewis Central scored the last seven points of the second quarter and the last seven points of third quarter to blow the game open Tuesday.
Grace Ruzicka hit 5 of Titans’ 10 3-pointers in the game, finishing with 15 points. Megan Witte also tallied 15 points for the Titans.
“One of our better games of the year,” Lewis Central coach Derek Archer said. “We’ve had really tough ball games so far this year, so it was kind of nice to have one where we could put some distance between yourselves and our opponent.”
Archer praised the play of Ruzicka.
“Grace Ruzicka did a really nice job,” Archer said “She came in and hit five 3s, and when the other team is going to sit in a zone and try to make you shoot from the outside and you can have a girl come off the bench and hit five 3s, that’s a huge deal.”
Lewis Central (5-4) 17 11 17 13 — 58
Harlan (4-6) 9 4 6 15 — 34
L: Hadley Hill 3, McKenna Paulsen 3, Isabella Smith 3, Grace Ruzicka 15, McKenna Pettepier 3, Megan Witte 15, Delaney Esterling 12, Adrian Okerbloom 4.
H: Claire Schmitz 5, Kaia Bieker 6, Ashley Hall 9, Maci Schmitz 3, Brecken Van Baale 3, Caitlyn Leinen 4, Macie Leinen 4.
Heartland Christian 60, Omaha Christian 33
OMAHA — Heartland Christian remained perfect in conference play following a 60-33 victory Tuesday over Omaha Christian Academy.
Bella Dingus led the way for the Eagles with 28 points. Shelena Cochran finished with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Heartland Christian will return to action Monday when it travels to Griswold.
“Our senior leadership was phenomenal tonight,” Heartland Christian coach John Stile said. “Savannah Horan brought the ball up, allowing Bella to get open off of some good picks.
“We got a lot of good defense off of our bench and a few good points from them, too.”
Heartland Christian (6-4, 4-0) 9 15 16 20 — 60
Omaha Christian Academy 8 6 11 8 — 33
HC: Bella Dingus 28, Madelyn Jundt 2, Savannah Horan 5, Shelena Cochran 10, Morgan Beckner 1, Sarah Stile 9, Suzie Coffelt 3.
AHSTW 48, Treynor 39
AVOCA — Class 2-A No. 12 AHSTW girls basketball improved to 9-1 on the season after a 48-39 win over Treynor Tuesday evening.
AHSTW started off the 2020 portion of their season on the right foot as the Vikings dominated the first half and used a 31-7 lead at the half to propel to their fourth-straight win.
“We really played as good a half in the first half as we’ve played all year,” AHSTW head coach Steve Sauvain said.
Kinsey Scheffler of AHSTW led all scorers with 18 points in the win.
“She did a nice job,” Sauvain said. “I think she scored all of our points in the third quarter. When things weren’t going well she stepped-up like she normally does for us.”
AHSTW will host Tri-Center on Friday as it seeks it’s second five-game winning streak of the season.
Mandy Stogdill was Treynor’s leading scorer Tuesday with 10 points and the Cardinals are back in action Thursday when they host Underwood.
Treynor (3-6) 4 3 13 19 — 39
AHSTW (9-1) 14 17 8 9 — 48
T: Tori Castle 4, Kennedy Elwood 6, Mandy Stogdill 10, Brooklynn Currin 8, Emma Flathers 4, Clara Teigland 5, Brooklyn Sedlak 2.
A: Claire Denning 7, Julia Kock 6, Kailey Jones 9, Claire Harris 8, Kinsey Scheffler 18.
Iowa Western
IWCC men 97, Southeast 88
BEATRICE, Neb. — Iowa Western men’s basketball took out Southeast Community College, 97-88 Tuesday night, sweeping the season series.
“We played very unselfishly with six guys in double-figures,” Iowa Western head coach Michael Johnette said. “That has always been a hallmark of our program over the years. Glad to see it tonight.”
The Reivers were led in the scoring column by Josiah Strong who finished with 24 points. Teammate, Mal Pine picked up a double-double in the win with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Iowa Western will begin conference play Saturday when it visits Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb. Tip is at 7:00 p.m.
IWCC (11-8) 50 47 — 97
SCC (10-5) 40 48 — 88
IWCC: Josiah Strong 24, Kaleb Thornton 10, Caleb Huffman, Seneca Louis 12, Mal Pine 13, Damontrez Ruffin 10, Jalen Dalcourt 5, Bryce Fitzgerald 4.
Wrestling
AHSTW tops A.L., SWI, Tri-Center at A.L. quad
AHSTW posted victories over Abraham Lincoln (52-22), Tri-Center (48-24) and Southwest Iowa (60-18) Tuesday at a quad at Abraham Lincoln High School.
AHSTW’s Hayden Fischer (120), Garrison Gettler (138) Jaeden Rasmussen (152), Denver Pauley (160), Gavyn Fischer (195), Leland Barr (220) and Brady Canada (285) each went 3-0 on the night.
A.L. defeated Tri-Center 48-33 and Southwest Iowa 64-14. The Lynx’s Aiden Keller (132) and Jude Ryan (138) swept their three matches on the night.
Tri-Center topped Southwest Iowa 50-29. The Trojans had a trio of unbeatens Tuesday with Connor Attkisson (126), Bryson Freeberg (170) and Gaven Heim (195).
Millard South 54, Lewis Central 17
Lewis Central dropped a dual Tuesday against Millard South.
Four Titans were victorious Tuesday. Taber Dominguez (126) had an 11-0 major decision over Millard South’s Garrett Carbullido.
Tanner Higgins (145) earned a 16-4 major decision over Hunter Randolph.
Jake Lear (160) earned a 7-5 decision over Blake Smith, and Hunter Deyo (285) pinned Connor Hoy.
Swimming
Lewis Central 105, Bellevue West 62
Lewis Central swimming won a dual versus Bellevue West Tuesday evening, 105-62.
L.C. took first place in eight total events including the 200-yard medley relay and the and 400-yard freestyle relay. Dallas Davis, Carter Stangeland, Gabriel Patton and Patrick Chase swam the 200-yard medley with a time of 1:52.86. The 400 freestyle relay team consisted of Stangeland, Patton, Francis Morgan and John Sallach who finished that event with a time of 3:48.79.
Patton, Stangeland, Davis, David Gann and Jaedon Hendrix also won individual events for the Titans on the night.
Lewis Central has a busy schedule coming up as it will travel to Sioux City Thursday night and swim in the Johnston Invitation Saturday.
“Sioux City is a very good team up there and the Johnston Invite in Des Moines will be pretty competitive, so we’ll have a big challenge coming ahead of us for the next two meets,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said.
Bellevue West (Neb.) 62, Lewis Central 105
Lewis Central results
200-yard medley: 1, Dallas Davis, Carter Stangeland, Gabriel Patton, Patrick Chase 1:52.86
200 freestyle: 1, Patton 1:59.18; 2, Francis Morgan 2:08.81
200 IM: 1, Stangeland 2:14.14; 3, David Gann 2:15.47
50 free: 2, Dylon Cox 24.88
100 butterfly: 1, Patton 1:00.97; 2, Cox 1:01.75
100 freestyle: T-1 Davis 52.10; 3, Stangeland 53.64
500 freestyle: 1, Gann 5:19.09; 2, Morgan 5:59.14
200 free relay: 2, Davis, Chase, Cox, Gann 1:40.07
100 backstroke: 2, Davis 1:02.27; 3, Jack Robbins 1:08.57
100 breaststroke: 1, Jaedon Hendrix 1:20.23
400 free relay: 1, John Sallach, Morgan, Patton, Stangeland 3:48.79; 2, Robbins, Harrison Sprecher, Gann, Cox 3:56.26.
