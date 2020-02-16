MISSOURI VALLEY — Behind a combined 45 points from Madison Ausdemore (26) and Presley Pogge (19), Tri-Center earned a 52-51 victory over Missouri Valley in the opening round of the Class 1-A Region 8 playoffs.
The Trojans jumped out to a 27-21 halftime lead, but the Lady Reds tied the score by the end of the third quarter.
But Tri-Center found a way, winning the fourth quarter 14-13. The Trojans will next face Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday.
“We’ve spent the last three days working on end-of-game situations, and we did what we needed to today,” Tri-Center coach Wendy Lausen said. “We had to battle hard tonight. Mo Valley is a tough team, but we ended up where we wanted to be.”
Tri-Center (5-17) 12 15 11 14 — 52
Missouri Valley (3-19) 11 10 17 13 — 51
TC: Presley Pogge 19, Brooke Daughenbaugh 2, Emile Sorenson 2, Madison Ausdemore 26, Lilly Thomas 3.
MV: Carlie Winchester 2, Ella Myler 3, Maddie Larson 5, Morghan Herman 29, Bailey Divelbes 2, Payton Hilts 9.
Boys Basketball
Treynor 64, Grand View Christian 55
DES MOINES — Class 2-A No. 1 Treynor on Saturday wrapped up its regular season with a nonconference victory over Grand View Christian.
The Cardinals have now won 14 straight games heading into district play, which begins Thursday. Treynor will play the the Shenandoah-Red Oak winner in Treynor at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Treynor’s Jack Stogdill and Jack Tiarks led the way with 27 and 24 points, respectively.
“We just keep getting tougher,” Treynor coach Scott Rucker said. “Tonight, we played a team that played well and hit tough shots. Every time we thought we closed the door, they hit a big shot.
“We’ve seen so many styles of play and this season, and that’s only going to help us out in the playoffs.”
Treynor (21-1) 9 24 17 14 — 64
Grand View Christian (11-7) 14 10 17 14 — 55
T: Luke Mieska 2, Quinn Navara 3, Tim Zimmerman 8, Jack Stogdill 27, Jack Tiarks 24.
GVC: Andrew Long 9, Gage Fry 16, Manny Hammonds 18, Daniel Tobiloba 9, Jonny Gatto 3.
Weeping Water 64, Heartland Christian 52
Heartland Christian dropped its final regular season game on Saturday, falling to Weeping Water (Nebraska) by 12 points.
DJ Weilage and Syles Jordan had productive games in the losing effort. Weilage finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan with 27 and 16.
The Eagles will play at Ar-We-Va Monday to open district play.
Weeping Water 10 24 10 20 — 64
Heartland Christian (10-10) 10 15 13 14 — 52
HC: DJ Weilage 23, Max King 2, Syles Jordan 27.
Iowa Western
IWCC women 71, NDSCS 57
Make that seven wins in eight games for the Iowa Western women’s basketball team.
The Reivers outscored North Dakota State College of Science in every quarter Saturday on its way to a 71-57 victory.
The Reivers shot well from the perimeter in the contest, converting on 16 of 31 attempts from three-point range (51.6%).
Hayley Berfield led four IWCC players in double figures with 19 points. Jaiden Morris had 18 and Sommer Blakemore and Solape Amusan tallied 15 and 10, respectively.
The Reivers will next be in action Feb. 22 for a 4 p.m. game at McCook.
NDSCS 12 19 13 13 — 57
IWCC (17-10) 16 23 15 17 — 71
NDSCS: Zaraya March 6, Emma Nielsen 6, Kate Carlson 14, Justyna Butler 4, Nikki Metcalfe 12, Asia Smith 7, Olivia Williams 5, Gabby Hahn 3.
IW: Hayley Berfield 19, Jaiden Morris 18, Sommer Blakemore 15, Ladun Akako 2, Britney Epperson 4, Arielle McElroy 3, Solape Amusan 10.
Southeastern 87, Iowa Western 74
WEST BURLINGTON — Iowa Western held a three-point advantage at halftime Saturday against Southeastern, but the Reivers were outscored 47-31 over the final 20 minutes and fell 87-74.
Josiah Strong and Jalen Dalcourt each scored 17 points to lead the Reivers.
IWCC will play host to North Central Missouri College on Tuesday.
Iowa Western (15-13) 43 31 — 74
Southeastern 40 47 — 87
IW: Seneca Louis 9, Josiah Strong 17, Kaleb Thornton 9, Caleb Huffman 10, Jalen Dalcourt 17, Damontrez Ruffin 6, Mal Pine 2, Bryce Fitzgerald 4.
SE: Diew Moses 15, Aaris Bonds 18, Boubacar Kamissoko 15, Elias Ezenekwe 9, Carlos Lemus Jr. 11, Gavin Kies 6, Steven Melina 2, Miganeh Abdi 3, Dadrian Hoambrecker 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.