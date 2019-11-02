West Sioux 42,
Underwood 7
HAWARDEN — Underwood fell to West Sioux 42-7 in the first round of the Class 3-A playoffs Friday night.
Underwood’s Nick Ravlin had to throw it a lot to try and keep the Eagles in the game. He finished 25-60 for 240 yards and threw a touchdown to his favorite target on the night, Brayden Wollan, who caught seven passes for 100 yards. Blake Hall added six catches for 68 yards.
Friday’s loss put an end to Underwood’s 2019 campaign. The Eagles finished 8-2.
West Sioux will host Treynor next Friday night in the Class 3-A quarterfinals.
Underwood (8-2) 0 7 0 0 — 7
West Sioux (9-1) 14 14 0 14 — 42
WS: Kade Lynott 3 run (Jason Topete kick)
WS: Hunter Dekkers 21 run (Topete kick)
WS: Bryce Coppock 48 pass from Dekkers (Topete kick)
WS: Lynott 7 run (Topete kick)
U: Brayden Wollan 36 pass from Nick Ravlin (Collin Brandt kick)
WS: Lynott 8 run (Topete kick)
WS: Lynott 82 pass from Dekkers (Topete kick)
Norwalk 42,
Glenwood 28
NORWALK -- Despite a torrent start from Glenwood in Friday's opening round Class 3-A playoff game, the Rams fell 42-28 to Norwalk, ending their 2019 campaign.
Glenwood was up 21-0 in the second quarter before a 92-yard Norwalk kickoff return seemingly flipped the momentum in the game. Norwalk then scored two consecutive touchdowns but Glenwood answered before the half on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Zach Carr to John Palmer, Palmer's second touchdown of the half.
The second half was all Norwalk. Glenwood was held to 21 yards of total offense in the half, plagued by three-and-outs, turnovers and penalties.
Zach Marker of Norwalk finished 11-20 passing for 213 yards and five total touchdowns.
Norwalk advances to play Sergeant Bluff-Luton next Friday night.
Glenwood (7-3) 14 14 0 0 - 28
Norwalk (9-1) 0 22 13 7 - 42
G: Cole Mayberry 1 run (Brock Sell kick)
G: Ryan Blum 3 pass from Zach Carr (Sell kick)
G: John Palmer 7 pass from Carr (Sell kick)
N: Scott Anderson 92 kick return (2-pt. conversion good)
N: Ethan Carlson 20 pass from Zach Marker (Mason Lucas kick)
N: Anderson 32 pass from Marker (Lucas kick)
G: Palmer 79 pass from Carr (Sell kick)
N: Marker 24 run (Lucas kick)
N: Marker 2 run (2-pt. fail)
N: Marker 36 run (Lucas kick)
South O’Brien 43, Tri-Center 7
PAULLINA — Tri-Center’s season ended Friday night after a 43-7 loss to South O’Brien in the opening round of the Class A playoff.
“South O’Brien had a great plan,” head coach Ryan Schroder said. “They were ready for everything we threw at them. My hat’s off to their coaching staff and their players. They came out and executed very well. They took away our passing game from the start. They had a great plan going into the game.”
“I’m really proud of my football team,” Schroder continued. “They never quit. They didn’t put their head down. We got down early but these kids just fight, they just keep clawing away.”
When asked who stood out in Friday’s loss, Coach Schroder was quick to mention one of his seniors who played on both sides of the ball for the Trojans.
“Trevor Carlson had a really good night, offensively and defensively. I think he ended up with 110 yards rushing and I think he had over ten tackles again, which is what he’s been doing the last three weeks.”
Tri-Center finished off its season with an overall record of 6-4.
South O’Brien advances to play West Hancock.
Tri-Center (6-4) 7
South O’Brien (9-1) 43
Basketball
IWCC men 89, NW Kansas Tech 70
COLBY, Kansas — The Iowa Western men’s basketball team won it’s 2019 season opener Friday night in the first round of the Colby Tip-Off Classic, beating Northwest Kansas Technical College 89-70.
“I was really pleased with how our guys, collectively, rebounded the basketball,” Reivers head coach Michael Johnette said. “At halftime, we had only allowed four offensive rebounds and held them to a pretty low percentage so they didn’t get second shot opportunities. And we had two turnovers at the half, which might as low of a number as I can recall in quite some time. They valued the basketball, we executed, we rebounded as a unit.
“Caleb Huffman was really good today and he’s a talented young man,” Johnette said. “He can really score the basketball and what I was really pleased with is he had patience scoring the ball. He scored it within the way we try to do things.”
Huffman scored 23 points in Friday’s win. Josiah Strong led the Reivers with 27 points while pulling down eight rebounds and Seneca Louis was just shy of a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.
Iowa Western will play the tournament host, Colby Saturday at 5:00 pm.
Iowa Western (1-0) 42 47 — 89
Northwest Kansas Technical (0-1) 32 38 — 70
Iowa Western: Seneca Louis 8, Mal Pine 6, Josiah Strong 27, Caleb Huffman 23, Jalen Dalcourt 6, Damontrez Ruffin 12, Jake Hazuka 5.
Odessa 62, IWCC women 53
ODESSA, Texas — The Iowa Western women’s basketball team fell to Odessa 62-53 Friday night in the opening round of the Wrangler Club Classic .
The Reivers were led in scoring by Jaiden Morris, who finished with 16 points. Sommer Blakemore and Nyah Morris-Nelson each chipped in ten points.
The Reivers hope to bounce back when they play Midland College Saturday at noon in Odessa.
Iowa Western (0-1) 24 29 — 53
Odessa (1-0) 35 27 — 62
Iowa Western: Jaiden Morris 16, Bella Sparaco 4, Sommer Blakemore 10, Nyah Morris-Nelson 10, Britney Epperson 3, Hayley Berfield 3, Briana Baker-Bruce 5, Olivia Roberson 2.
