Heartland Christian has hired 2018 graduate Ryan Atchley as its assistant athletic director.
Atchley attended Heartland Christian since preschool. He participated in basketball and golf, getting awarded the Athletic Director's Award of Achievement for his success in golf. He was the sixth person in school history to receive the award and the first and only to achieve the honor in golf. Other award winners included Molly Cunard (basketball and track), Stevie Horan (basketball), Lon Gray (all-sport), Kayla Myers (all-sport), Caleb Claar (track), Brenden Dingus (basketball) and Bella Dingus (basketball).
In addition to assistant AD, Atchley will be the K-12 physical education instructor. He will also enter his third year as a varsity boys assistant basketball coach.
"I am excited to have Ryan working full time at HCS and assisting in the area of athletics," Heartland Christian activities director Larry Gray said. "Ryan was always one of my favorite players, simply because of his ability to always remain teachable and the integrity that he walked in, even as a student.
"It will be a huge blessing for me to have an alumni assistant to take some of the load in conference meetings, scheduling, and the hosting of events.
