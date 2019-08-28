Iowa Western
Friday, Aug. 30
MEN’S SOCCER
John Wood at Iowa Western, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Iowa Western vs. Hill College, 10 a.m.
Iowa Western vs. Midlands
Iowa Western vs. Trinity Valley
Saturday, Aug. 31
FOOTBALL
Iowa Western at Iowa Central, 2:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Iowa Western vs. Laredo College, 12 p.m.
Iowa Western at Blinn, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1
MEN’S SOCCER
Central at Iowa Western, 4 p.m.
Prep Football
Thursday, Aug. 29
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Carroll Kuemper, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW
Riverside at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Volleyball Rankings
Class 1-A
School 2018 Record
1. Tripoli 24-16
2. Sidney 39-3
3. Janesville 46-5
4. North Tama 26-8
5. Le Mars Gehlen 28-5
6. Holy Trinity 37-4
7. Montezuma 30-7
8. East Mills 28-6
9. St. Albert 23-6
10. Wapsie Valley 21-15
11. Fremont Mills 22-14
12. East Buchanan 22-14
13. BCLUW 26-12
14. Lamoni 21-10
15. Central Elkader 22-8
Class 2-A
School 2018 Record
1. Western Christian 42-5
2. Osage 30-7
3. Dyersville Beckman 44-4
4. Hudson 31-7
5. Van Buren 30-4
6. Clarion-Goldfield 27-9
7. Wilton 36-5
8. South Central Calhoun 30-12
9. Central Lyon 23-9
10. Mediapolis 23-17
11. Underwood 23-13
12. Grundy Center 39-4
13. West Monona 22-11
14. Woodward-Granger 23-11
15. Tri-Center 31-8
Class 3-A
School 2018 Record
1. Mount Vernon 28-16
2. Carroll Kuemper 45-1
3. Tipton 39-4
4. Dike-New Hartford 35-13
5. West Liberty 26-11
6. Union 29-15
7. Davenport Assumption 31-6
8. MOC-Floyd Valley 28-8
9. New Hampton 36-6
10. Humboldt 30-5
11. Spirit Lake 33-8
12. Red Oak 25-13
13. Cherokee 29-17
14. Sioux City Heelan 24-13
15. Sioux Center 22-16
Class 4-A
School 2018 Record
1. Dubuque Wahlert 26-12
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 29-9
3. West Delaware 33-11
4. Dallas Center-Grimes 36-5
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-7
6. Lewis Central 21-14
7. Waverly-Shell Rock 40-9
8. Clear Creek-Amana 26-15
9. North Scott 22-12
10. Norwalk 20-21
11. Gilbert 21-28
12. Glenwood 17-14
13. Fairfield 31-6
14. Winterset 20-8
15. Knoxville 17-15
Class 5-A
School 2018 Record
1. Cedar Falls 46-1
2. WDM Dowling 29-13
3. Ankeny 31-13
4. WDM Valley 41-4
5. Waukee 29-15
6. Ankeny Centennial 41-3
7. Pleasant Valley 26-8
8. Abraham Lincoln 31-10
9. Iowa City Liberty 19-15
10. Indianola 29-15
11. Des Moines Roosevelt 20-20
12. Iowa City High 24-13
13. Ottumwa 19-17
14. Johnston 18-17
15. Sioux City East 20-21
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Logan Magnolia 25-25, Heartland Christian 14-17
West Harrison 25-25, Heartland Christian 15-21
Logan-Magnolia 25-25, West Harrison 18-13
Stanton 25-21-25-25, Lenox 10-25-11-13
Thursday, Aug. 29
Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, MVAOCOU at Tri-Center quad, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Red Oak, East Sac, Glenwood, Indianola, Logan-Magnolia, Treynor, Underwood, Winterset at Harlan Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Atlantic, CAM, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, Essex, Riverside at AHSTW Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Lewis Central at Ankeny Centennial tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Cross Country
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Treynor, Underwood, Tri-Center, Sidney, Fremont-Mills, East Mills, AHSTW, Clarinda, Red Oak at Shenandoah Invite 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson , Lewis Central, St. Albert, Atlantic, Shenandoah, Clarinda, Southwest Valley, Harlan, East Mills, at Glenwood Invite, 9 a.m.
