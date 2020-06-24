A five-run sixth inning helped push St. Albert to a 6-3 win Tuesday over Denison-Schleswig.
The win improves the Falcons to 8-0 on the season.
Isaac Sherrill and Ryan Genereux each contributed two hits and an RBI for the winners, and Lance Wright earned the win on the mound.
“The effort was there,” St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson said. “We faced a really decent pitcher. He had some good velocity and a nasty curveball that got a lot of our hitters. He struck out eight of us, and we had to adjust with some bunting and running. That helped us out. It was just different things for us again.”
The Falcons will look to improve to 10-0 Thursday when they travel to Creston for a doubleheader.
Denison-Schleswig (1-4) 100 010 1 – 3 9 4
St. Albert (8-0) 010 005 0 – 6 7 3
W: Lance Wright. L: Braiden Heiden. S: Cy Patterson.
Lynx pick up first two wins of the season
The Abraham Lincoln baseball team won its first two games of the season Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of Le Mars.
The Lynx won the first game 13-3 in six innings, then scored a combined seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings in Game 2 to turn a 3-0 deficit into a 7-3 victory.
Austin Wickman picked up the win for the Lynx in the first game, and he delivered a key squeeze bunt in the fifth inning of the second game that led to two critical runs during the comeback.
Kobie Ferguson added an RBI single in the sixth inning to help build the lead. He also picked up the win on the mound.
A.L. coach Brett Elam was happy to see his team perform so well. Le Mars entered the game unbeaten.
“It was huge for us at the beginning of that first game,” he said. “Austin Wickman threw lights out for us the first game, and that was exactly what we needed. It was huge for us. In all three (previous) games, we had been giving our opponents 13 to 17 free baserunners between walks, hit-by-pitches and errors. He went out and set the tone. I think that first inning of the first game was our first 1-2-3 inning of the season.”
The Lynx will look to maintain their winning ways Thursday when they play a doubleheader at Sioux City East.
Le Mars 020 001 – 3
Abraham Lincoln 240 223 – 13
W: Austin Wickman.
Le Mars (3-2) 101 010 0 – 3
Abraham Lincoln (2-3) 000 034 x – 7
W: Kobie Ferguson
Dermody leads Lewis Central past Harlan
Easton Dermody struck out 11 batters while allowing only three hits Tuesday as Lewis Central cruised to a 10-0, five-inning shutout over Harlan.
L.C.’s Colbey Roth led the Titans at the plate, finishing with two hits and three RBIs. Dermody and Jordan Wardlow each added two RBIs for the winners.
“(Dermody) set the tone,” L.C. coach Jim Waters said. “Through five innings, he had 64 pitches. We couldn’t ask anymore from him with an outing like that against a quality opponent.”
The Titans will return to action Thursday, playing at Clarinda.
Lewis Central (4-1) 050 05 – 10 5
Harlan (3-2) 000 00 – 0 3
W: Easton Dermody. L: Connor Bruck
Softball
Denison-Schleswig tops St. Albert
St. Albert found its offense Tuesday, but so, too, did Denison-Schleswig.
Behind homers from Hannah Slater and Allana Arkfeld, the Monarchs earned a 9-5 victory over the Saintes.
“We hit the ball better tonight but left some batters on base in critical situations,” St. Albert coach Lyndsay Daley said.
Denison-Schleswig (2-6) 131 010 3 – 9 12 2
St. Albert (2-3) 110 030 0 – 5 8 3
W: Hailey Meseck. L: Alexis Narmi.
3B: SA, Bella Dingus. HR: Hannah Slater, Allana Arkfeld.
