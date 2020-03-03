The scene is familiar, but the ultimate goal has eluded the Lewis Central girls basketball team.
That is the story of the Titans’ recent trips to the state basketball tournament in Des Moines. Plenty of regular season success has preceded L.C.’s trips to Wells Fargo Arena under coach Derek Archer. In his eight seasons leading the Titans, he had guided the Titans to trips in 2013, and every year from 2016 through 2018. Every berth has resulted in a one-and-done exit.
Those empty trips haven’t been satisfying, and Archer and L.C. activities director Jim Dermody went to work to make the 2019-20 schedule as challenging as possible. Of the Titans’ (19-5) five losses, four came against teams competing in either the Nebraska or Iowa state tournament. They held their own in those games, and those matchups provided valuable lessons.
“Our schedule did exactly what we were hoping it would,” Archer said. “It seemed like during the year, every other night we were playing a ranked opponent or an opponent that would give us a test. There just weren’t very many games over the course of the last couple months where we went into it thinking we’re going to win comfortably tonight. It kind of kept the girls focused and made sure they kept their mind on the games and what we needed to do.”
Sixth-seeded Lewis Central enters today’s Class 4-A state tournament clash against third-seeded Ballard (22-1) coming off some well-timed and much-needed rest. When they take the Wells Fargo Arena court at 5 p.m., a week will have passed since the Titans last played in the regional finals. In that game, senior forward Delaney Esterling, who is second on the team averaging 12 points per game, went down with an ankle injury. She was back at practice as a full go Monday with the intent of playing today.
She joins fellow seniors Megan Witte (16.5 ppg), Hadley Hill (5.8) and McKenna Paulsen (3.8) and junior McKenna Pettepier (9.9) in the starting lineup.
L.C. will be tested by a Ballard team that hasn’t lost since falling to fellow 4-A state qualifier Gilbert on Nov. 22, 2019. Ballard features three players – junior Josie Fleischmann (11.6 points per game), sophomore Brooke Loewe (11.2) and junior Molly Ihle (10.6) – averaging double figures. The Bombers are capable shooters from beyond the arc, entering state fourth in 4-A with 192 3-pointers as a team.
“They’re a very good defensive team,” Archer said. “They play extremely hard. They will pressure the basketball. They will get you into a press. But those are things with our athleticism where I think we match up with those things pretty well.
“I think we have a size advantage inside. They’ve got a couple taller girls, but no girls that you would call a post player. I think we have a size and strength advantage down low. As long as we can weather the press and make sure we take care of the basketball, I think we’ll be fine.”
Beyond executing the game plan, Archer knows the importance of a fast start and putting the hoop early in the game.
“To me, it comes down to who can really make an outside shot in that environment,” Archer said. “That’s been our bugaboo in the past is we went down there and I think the best we’ve shot from the floor is 32%. It makes it tough to win games when you’re shooting that poorly, and that arena has a lot to do with that.”
