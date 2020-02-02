Sioux City East outscores Lewis Central 24-17 in the fourth quarter to earn a 68-63 victory over the Titans.
“Free throw line was the difference in the game,” Lewis Central coach Dan Miller said. “We were 20 of 35. We had a lot of chances that would’ve made the game significantly different.”
Logan Jones paced the Titans with 14 points.
Sioux City East (12-3) 21 13 10 24 — 68
Lewis Central (10-6) 16 12 18 17 — 63
SCE: Jaleque Dunson 12, Sayvion Armstrong 16, Danny Callahan 21, Aden Gomez 5, Cael Boever 8, Aiden Ballard 6.
LC: Cole Drummond 8, Jonah Pomrenke 3, Easton Dermody 8, Logan Jones 14, Noah Rigatuso 19, Brady Miller 2, Thomas Fidone 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.