Hannah Cole’s first win as Lewis Central’s softball coach was made possible with some clutch hitting.
L.C.’s Haley Bach and Gracie Hays each homered, and Megan Gittins got the win in the circle as the Titans earned a 10-5 victory over St. Albert.
Both teams entered the game 0-1. After St. Albert plated three runs in the fifth inning to take a one-run lead, L.C. responded with a pair of runs in the sixth to reclaim the lead and four more in the seventh to leave no doubt in the outcome.
Lainey Sheffield paced St. Albert, going 2 for 4 with an RBI.
“Rough, sloppy game,” St. Albert coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We were very anxious at the plate and at times in the field.”
L.C. (1-1) 110 202 4 – 10 10 4
St. Albert (0-2) 100 130 0 – 5 7 5
W: Megan Gittins. L: Alexis Narmi
HR: LC: Haley Bach, Gracie Hays. 2B: SA: Bella Dingus
