The Abraham Lincoln boys were not the only team to extend a winning streak Friday against Council Bluffs opponents.
The Lewis Central girls earned their 21st straight victory against Bluffs foes with a 53-38 triumph over Abraham Lincoln.
A 20-0 first-half run by the Class 4-A No. 7 Lewis Central girls proved to be too much for 5-A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln.
Megan Witte led Lewis Central with 14 points while Delaney Esterling added 12 as the Titans ended the regular season by winning 11 of their last 12.
“That’s two pretty good girls basketball teams facing-off tonight,” Lewis Central coach Derek Archer said. “We knew it was going to be kind of an up-and-down game and we knew they were going to play hard and we knew it was going to be a great environment. I was just really, really happy with the way we played defensively tonight.”
Jillian Shanks paced the Lynx with 11 points and Kayla Schleifman scored eight.
The Lynx led 7-2 early before the Titans answered with 20 straight points to take a 22-7 lead with 3:55 remaining in the first half.
“I’m pretty sure they went on a 20-0 run so we just couldn’t respond,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “And then in the second half, we were able to trade baskets with them but unfortunately at that point, we can’t just trade baskets. Great effort from our girls, just couldn’t make baskets when we needed to.”
Lewis Central (17-5 overall) led 29-17 at halftime behind Witte’s nine first-half points.
Shanks and Julia Wagoner each had five first-half points to lead A.L. which finished the regular season at 15-6.
The Titans carried a 39-27 advantage into the fourth quarter where they outscored the Lynx 14-11.
Lewis Central (17-5) 10 19 10 14—53
Abraham Lincoln (15-6) 7 10 10 11—38
LC: Hadley Hill 8, McKenna Paulsen 5, Isabella Smith 5, McKenna Pettepier 9, Megan Witte 14, Delaney Esterling 12.
AL: Jillian Shanks 11, Kayla Schliefman 8, Alexis Pomernackas 2, Baylie Girres 6, Julia Wagoner 7, Lucy Turner 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.