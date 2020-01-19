Heartland Christian outscored Cedar Bluffs 22-2 in the first quarter on its way to a convincing 54-25 victory.
Syles Jordan and Sean Atchley led the way for the Eagles, scoring 19 and 12 points, respectively. Jordan also led the team with five rebounds on the day.
Heartland Christian will return to action Tuesday for a Frontier Conference clash against College View Academy in Lincoln, Neb.
Cedar Bluffs 2 5 10 8 — 25
Heartland Christian (6-5, 3-2) 22 10 12 10 — 54
HC: DJ Weilage 8, Gavin Andersen 2, Sean Atchley 12, Colton Brennan 4, Kyleb Hall 3, Mitchell McCord 6, Syles Jordan 19.
(0) comments
