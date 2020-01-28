Thomas Jefferson outscored St. Albert 21-6 in the fourth quarter, turning a two-point deficit at the start of the frame into a 49-36 victory.
Q Owens and Amer Ibar led T.J. with 17 points apiece. Ibar knocked down four 3-pointers in the win.
“During the (fourth) quarter break, we sat everybody down and said, ‘Hey, it’s a two-point game,’” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “We’re not playing well. Take a deep breath, relax and let’s go win this thing.
“We went out in the fourth and held them scoreless for half of it. They didn’t score until about the four-minute mark. In that stretch there, we were able to take the lead and build momentum and carry that to the end.”
Sam Rallis was the only St. Albert player to finish in double figures with 15 points.
The Falcons endured shooting struggles throughout the game. They missed on all 27 of their attempts from three-point range.
Thomas Jefferson (3-12) 10 8 10 21 — 49
St. Albert (5-9) 7 7 16 6 — 36
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 2, Aiden Flynn 5, Wimach Gilo 2, Austin Schubert 3, Q Owens 17, Amer Ibar 17, Noah Weinfurtner 3.
SA: Sam Rallis 15, Sam Narmi 2, Lance Wright 2, Cy Patterson 3, Connor Cerny 7, Isaac Sherrill 2, Ryan Hughes 2, Greg Fagan 3.
