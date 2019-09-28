If Class 3-A No. 4 Lewis Central wanted to make a statement in their District 9 football opener, mission accomplished.
The Titans (5-0, 1-0) scored on five of their six first half possessions to build a 35-0 lead en route to a 48-8 win over Creston Orient-Macksburg Friday night at home on Titan field.
“We talked to our guys about that,” Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad said of making a statement in district play. “After tonight there’s only going to be three teams sitting at the top, and you sort of put yourself in the driver’s seat.”
The Titans capitalized on big plays on offense, and used their size on defense to wear down the Panthers.
“That’s been a bit of surprise for us,” Kammrad said of the big plays. “We’re glad to have it.”
Creston coach Brian Morrison understood just important those big plays were for L.C.
“I just think the big plays they had in the first half kept us out of the game,” he said.
Junior wide receiver Jonah Pomrenke got the scoring started for the Titans as he took a wildcat snap and scampered 23 yards to punctuate a 4-play, 77-yard drive. Quarterback Bret Kobes found Thomas Fidone for a 46-yard gain to set up the touchdown.
After punting on its first possession, Creston found some offense the next time they had the ball, driving to the Titan 9-yard line with a chance to tie the game. However, an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the promising drive.
“Absolutely huge,” Kammrad said of his team’s stop. “Especially for confidence and motivation for our defense. They (Creston) have some ability to get the ball down the field, very quickly.”
On its ensuing drive, Lewis Central found itself with a third and short at its own 18-yard line. Kobes took the snap under center for a quarterback sneak to try and pick up the first down, but he was able to sneak out the other side and he sprinted for an 82-yard touchdown run.
The play was deflating for the Panthers.
“The big play on the quarterback sneak on third down for a touchdown run is unacceptable,” Morrison said. “We gotta get things right against a team like that to stay in the football game.”
In the second quarter, senior Bryson Bowman carried the Titans on offense, scoring three touchdowns: two of the rushing variety and a third on a 52-yard pass.
“He is a big-play threat guy,” Kammrad said. “He’s an incredible worker, a grinder.”
Creston (2-3, 0-1) was able to get on the board late in the first half, scoring a touchdown on the final play with a 4-yard strike from quarterback Eli Loudon to Brance Baker. The scoring drive took just 52 seconds as the Panthers continued to spread the field with five wide receivers. Loudon found Cael Kralic for 54 yards on the first play of the possession to put his team in scoring position. Loudon scored the two-point conversion and the score was 35-8 at the half.
The quarterbacks combined to throw for 387 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
“That’s just going to help us going forward,” Kammrad said of the passing attack. “His (Kobes) ability, his confidence, is growing every week.”
If Creston had any hopes for a comeback, they were dashed midway through the third quarter when Titan running back Brady Miller took a handoff 70 yards making the score 41-8.
“I think we have two really good running backs who can carry the ball, who can catch the ball. We just have to keep them fresh,” Kammrad said.
Kobes found Fidone for a 49-yard touchdown on the next Titan possession to round out the scoring, but it was the Titan defense that stole the show in the second half.
Lewis Central adjusted some of its coverage scheme, and the defensive line (spurred by Logan Jones, Hunter Deyo and Julian Brown, among others) pressured Loudon, forcing him to misfire on his final seven passes of the evening. Loudon was just 3-11 in the second half for 21 yards.
Kobes finished the night 11-of-15 throwing the ball for 261 yards and two scores. Kobes also had 75 yards on the ground, including the long touchdown run. Brady Miller had seven carries for 89 yards and Bowman finished the night with 37 yards on 8 carries.
Morrison commended the play of the Titans and know they will be a tough matchup for anyone they play.
“They’ve got players,” he said, “Teams will have a tough time matching up against them. They’re an elite team.”
Creston/Orient-Macksburg (2-3, 0-1) 0 8 0 0 — 8
Lewis Central (5-0, 1-0) 14 21 13 0 — 48
LC: Jonah Pomrenke 23 run (Lane Feierfeil kick good)
LC: Bret Kobes 82 run (Feierfeil kick good)
LC: Bryson Bowman 1 run (Feierfeil kick good)
LC: Bowman 52 pass from Kobes (Feierfeil kick good)
LC: Bowman 3 run (Feierfeil kick good)
C O/M: Brance Baker 4 pass from Eli Loudon (Loudon run good)
LC: Brady Miller 70 run (2-PT try no good)
LC: Thomas Fidone 49 pass from Kobes (Feierfeil kick good)
