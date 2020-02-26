It took St. Albert a while to get rolling in the second of two Class 1-A District 15 semifinals at St. Albert Tuesday, but once the Falcons started clicking, IKM-Manning had no answer for either unit.
Ryan Hughes led the Falcons with 22 points and Lance Wright added 13 more as St. Albert advanced to the district final with a 50-35 win over the Wolves.
St. Albert outscored IKM 27-13 in the second half and held the Wolves to just five field goals over the final 16 minutes after being even at halftime.
Falcon coach Larry Peterson said he liked what he saw from his team late.
“We just had to clean some stuff up from the first half as far as defensive matchups and just clean up our execution on offense a little bit,” Peterson said.
“I was just incredibly proud of our effort in that second half. We played four different defenses. The boys transitioned from them seamlessly, which is not easy to do.”
Colby Keller had nine points to lead the Wolves while Parker Behrens scored eight.
The game was tied 22-22 at halftime, but St. Albert started the third quarter on a 9-0 run to lead 31-22.
IKM-Manning coach Keith Wagner said the second-half start by the Falcons was difficult to overcome.
“The start of the second half was big. They got three layups right out of the gate. Boom, boom, boom. And we talked all three days about not giving up layups, competing with them on the boards and not turning it over,” Wagner said.
“I thought we turned it over a little too much, and we didn’t rebound, and we gave up a few too many layups,”
Keller knocked down a 3-pointer to pull IKM-Manning to within 34-28 going to the fourth quarter.
But Hughes nailed a pair of treys to start the fourth to push the Falcon lead to 40-28 with 6:52 remaining in the contest.
Hughes said he’s been shooting the ball well lately and wanted the chance to make a difference late in the game.
“We knew coming in they were going to be a tough matchup. I just thought if I could get some early points (in the quarter) to kind of separate ourselves that we could kind of pull away and get a W,” he said.
Wright had the first free throw attempt for either team with 4:27 left in the game, and he sank a pair to give St. Albert its biggest lead of the game to that point.
The Falcons improved to 9-14 while IKM’s season ended at 13-10.
The Falcons will face Woodbine in the district final Thursday at Tri-Center High School.
The Tigers (13-10) notched a 41-39 win over Boyer Valley in the earlier semifinal when Layne Pryor got a steal and passed it ahead to Wayne Boyer for a layup at the buzzer.
Peterson said he expects a battle out of Woodbine.
“They’re definitely on a roll, and they are playing really well. Their boys play hard. That’s the one thing that stood out to us was how hard they go. We’re going to have to be ready for that,” he said.
IKM-Manning (13-10) 14 8 6 7—35
Saint Albert (9-14) 13 9 12 15—50
IKMM: Colby Keller 9, Amos Rasmussen 3, Connor Keller 5, Parker Behrens 8, Kyler Rasmussen 4, Colton Brandt 6.
SA: Sam Rallis 8, Aiden Antisdel 5, Lance Wright 13, Connor Cerny 8, Ryan Hughes 15, Greg Fagan 2.
