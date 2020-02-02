A 25-point second quarter helped push Class 5-A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln to a 62-36 victory over Class 1-A No. 12 St. Albert.
Baylie Girres led the winners with a career-high 18 points. Alexis Pomernackas added 12.
“Baylie really wanted the ball today,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “It was one of the best games I’ve seen her play in a long time.
“We actually had some girls get in some foul trouble early, so our bench really contributed. Alexis Pomernackas started filling it up as well in the second quarter.
Allie Petry and Makenna Shepard paced the Saintes with 12 points apiece Saturday.
“Their depth kind of wore on us, and that showed in the second quarter,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “Baylie and Alexis had outstanding games. We had (A.L.) in a little foul trouble in the second quarter. (Jillian) Shanks and (Julia) Wagoner both had three fouls, and they sat.
“When they brought their guards off the bench, you think maybe you’ve got a little run in you. It was 12-9 at that point. Once Girres and Pomernackas got going, they had a 15-point halftime lead.”
The upcoming week will be just as challenging for the Saintes. The play at Class 2-A No. 8 AHSTW on Tuesday, play host to 4-A No. 4 Glenwood Friday and then end the week Saturday at 3-A No. 8 Red Oak.
St. Albert (9-7) 6 12 10 8 — 36
Abraham Lincoln (13-4) 8 25 18 11 — 62
SA: Bel Pershing 3, Allie Petry 12, Makenna Shepard 12, Lauren Williams 3, Jordyn Blaha 3, Veronica Svajgl 3.
AL: Jillian Shanks 7, Khloe Herzog 2, Emily Pomernackas 8, Schleifman 5, Alexis Pomernackas 12, Baylie Girres 18, Julia Wagoner 4, Lucy Turner 2.
