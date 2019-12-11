A 10-0 Creston run at the start of the third quarter turned a six-point halftime deficit into a four-point lead Tuesday. From there, the Panthers hung on to claim a 51-46 lead.
“It was close all the way through,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “We came into halftime with a six-point lead, and they outscored us 10-0 in the first three minutes of the second half.”
“Definitely in the first minute of that second half, we weren’t ready to go.
Isabel Pershing (13), Allie Petry (12) led the Saintes in scoring.
Rylie Driskell led the way for Creston with 13 points, including a pair of pivotal 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter that kept Creston in the lead. Sydney Hartsock added 10 for the winners.
Despite the outcome, Wettengel was pleased his squad competed throughout the contest.
“We still battled,” he said. “It was tied with three minutes to go. We still battled in the second half, but just that first three minutes was a huge difference in the game.”
Creston (3-1) 8 6 18 19 — 51
St. Albert (2-2, 1-1) 8 12 12 14 — 46
C: Sydney Hartsock 10, Sam Dunphy 6, Rylie Driskell 13, Braelyn Baker 7, Kelsey Fields 9, Brianna Fields 6.
SA: Isabel Pershing 13, Allie Petry 12, Lauren Williams 2, Keely Socha 3, Jordyn Blaha 13, Veronica Svajgl 3.
