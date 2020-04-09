This is not your typical track and field preview.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is no pitter-patter of running feet, no coaches shouting out times while glancing at their stopwatch. Instead, coaches are relying on kids to work on their own in case there is an abbreviated season.
Iowa is one of the few states remaining that has not outright cancelled spring sports. In fact, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union recently released a tentative schedule dependent on school resuming May 1, which is the earliest possible start date based on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order. If school re-opens May 1, the first track and field competitions could take place May 4, with state qualifying meets May 28 and the state meet June 4-6.
We checked in with boys coaches – we’ll run comments from girls coaches on Friday – from around the city to see how they’re handling this unprecedented “track season.”
Abraham Lincoln
Coach: John Wolfe
With the door still slightly cracked open for a season, A.L. coach John Wolfe has gotten the sense his kids are hopeful.
“I think kids are still very, very optimistic. They’re probably more optimistic than I am, honestly, but that’s a good thing” Wolfe said. “It’s good for the kids to be optimistic and have something to work for. Hopefully it pans out where we actually have a season, but if it doesn’t it’s not like they’re training for no reason. Obviously, they’re training to go to state, compete and have fun, but a lot of these kids aren’t seniors. Even if they don’t get track season this year, they’re still working for football or basketball or whatever is coming next year.”
Wolf and the Lynx have a plan in place, but now the onus falls on the kids to do the work.
“Even before this all happened, I was actually already sending our kids our workouts so they had them and knew what to expect when they got to practice,” Wolfe said. “So, when this whole thing hit, we didn’t lose out on a lot other than the fact that I can’t be there to coach them.”
If the season does happen, the proof will be in the pudding on that first day of practice.
“It’s not ideal, but we’re about as close to being self-sufficient as we can be before this thing hit. For us, it didn’t change a whole lot. I’ve been providing them with individual workouts they can do on their own,” Wolfe said. “All they really need is a place to run and a stopwatch, so how many of them are getting it done? We might find out, we might not.”
Heartland Christian
Justin Steinmetz
Heartland Christian head coach Justin Steinmetz had 10 boys out for this year’s team, and was getting into the swing of things before school closed.
“We were practicing and kind of getting the aches and pains out, and were just getting them in shape when it ended,” Steinmetz said. “Since then, I’ve just been sending them some emails, telling them to get out and work out in case we’re able to come back.”
One consensus among coaches was their feelings for the seniors if the 2020 track and field season doesn’t happen.
“For the younger ones, they know they can come back another year and try it again if we don’t have a season, but for the seniors, that’s it,” Steinmetz said. “I guess life will go on for them, but they know we’re not the only ones in this same boat. This is across the nation now, so we’re hoping and praying we’ll get a little bit of a season in.”
Lewis Central
Matt Argotsinger
Hopes were, and still are high for Matt Argotsinger and Lewis Central with a large and talented senior class.
“I feel like we’re going to have a really good team. We have a good sized senior class, and they’re pretty talented across a lot of different events,” Argotsinger said. “I thought we’d have a pretty good year, and I guess we’ll still see if it gets shortened or if we don’t have one. But, our coaching staff and kids were all pretty excited.”
A big part of that success is senior Logan Jones, who is hopeful he gets the chance to defend his Class 4A shot put and discus titles. Argotsinger knows his senior standout will be ready to roll if there is a season.
“I’ve talked to (Logan) a little bit. He has shots and discs, and I just trust him to go throw,” Argotsinger said. “He’s at the point now where he knows and can feel when he’s doing something wrong. He doesn’t always need someone right there to tell him exactly what he’s doing wrong. I’m not too worried about him being ready. He’s a worker and I know that he’s going to continue to get strong and stay strong, and get out and throw.”
With no playbook for this situation, Argotsinger tried his best to relay a message of hope to his kids and keep things as normal as possible when the news hit.
“I brought (the kids) together with our other coaches and said our piece about not having school for a little bit. At that time, we didn’t know how long it’d be, but we had everything set up and in place. They have a workout document, and before they left we talked about not knowing if they’d get a season,” he said. “At that time I was a lot more optimistic, but we just let them know the importance of maintaining some sort of normalcy in practice and in life.”
St. Albert
Russ Sindelar
For the St. Albert seniors, this season was hopefully going to be a continuation of sustained excellence.
“We don’t have that big of a team, but have quite a few seniors. Those guys were very much part of the state championship team two years ago and then last year’s runner-up team,” Sindelar said. “They know what’s expected of them. In all of my coaching with cross country and track, we don’t really set hard, fast goals, but we talk in practice about how individuals or relay teams act that get to state and perform well at state.”
Sindelar has taken the approach of mimicking the season as best as possible.
“I put out a recommended workout and then on days where meets were scheduled, I treat it like it like we’re actually having a meet. I tell the kids to go out and run your events and let me know what your times are,” he said. “With the relay times, I don’t recommend they get together, so they’ve just been sending me their splits.”
Thomas Jefferson
Bob Nielsen
Longtime T.J. track and field coach Bob Nielsen summed up the situation well.
“This is kind of like the Twilight Zone,” he said. “I feel very sorry for the group of seniors, not only on the track team, but other sports. They’re not only leaders on my track team, but they’re leaders within the school. You feel for them.”
That senior leadership was in full force until everything came to a halt.
“I’m once again lucky to have a fine group of senior leaders and things were going well up until the point when things got shut down,” Nielsen said.
When that happened, Neilson’s approach was simple and to the point.
“Since you can’t meet with the kids or coach them, the only thing I’ve really said to them on that last day was, take your sweats and if you can run, then run. And, anyone who’s a thrower, take an implement and throw. This is all you can really do right now.”
