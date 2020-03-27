Perhaps more so than any other sport, opening day of Major League Baseball is special. Fresh air, beer vendors hollering, the smell of hot dogs, the crack of the bat. These are all familiar staples fans welcome like an old buddy we haven’t seen all winter.
It was to be an extra special opener for Council Bluffs native Justin Toole.
The former Lewis Central and Iowa Hawkeye standout was a Cleveland Indians farmhand, playing seven seasons in the Indians system before getting into coaching with the organization in 2016. In February, Toole was promoted to the big league club to work on manager Terry Francona’s staff as a hitting analyst. He was set to make his official big league debut as a coach Thursday with the Detroit Tigers in town.
Instead, Progressive Field sat empty and Toole, like most people, was indoors. A beautiful day in northeast Ohio, but baseball, like many things, is on hold until further notice.
“It’s 65 and sunny. You couldn’t ask for a better day,” Toole said. “When the schedule came out, you look at late March in Cleveland and you’re not quite sure what the weather is going to be. The weather is great, but I don’t think this is the opening day anyone envisioned.”
Toole was with team for spring training in Goodyear, Arizona, when MLB announced that the remainder of spring training was cancelled and opening day delayed on March 12.
“Everything was changing by the hour it seemed like. We sat down as a staff and had some conversations with the front office, staff and players and just did our best to take in the information and do what we felt was best, not only for the health of everybody in our organization, but also those in the community,” Toole said.
As information trickled down from the league to coaches to players, everyone was trying to process the news, while determining what steps to take next.
“There was definitely a lot of uncertainty and shock when it first happened. With the gravity of the situation, we don’t have a playbook for anything like this. There’s nothing really like this that’s ever happened,” Toole said. “More than anything, you’re just trying to take in the information and make the best decision you can.”
On Wednesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said nothing was off the table regarding a start date and schedule. He also said that, “baseball will be back” but only when it’s safe to play. On Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order for Ohioans to stay home, which kicked in at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
“I’m spending my time trying to social distance and stay in touch with the organization and our players. We’re making sure the players’ health is first and foremost and making sure their families are healthy and in good spots and have the resources they need,” Toole said. “My wife and I have been reading a few books, going on a few runs and making the most of the opportunity we’re presented with.”
When baseball does resume Toole will support the hitting coaches through an evidence-based approach, according to the Indians organization. Other duties will include assisting with advanced scouting and player transitions between the minor and major leagues. Before his promotion to the Indians, Toole made minor league stops as a hitting coach with the short-season A Mahoning Valley (Ohio) Scrappers, Class A Lake County (Eastlake, Ohio) Captains, Class-A Lynchburg (Virginia) Hillcats and AA Akron (Ohio) Rubber Ducks.
“My role with the organization is helping out with some of the advanced scouting reports, helping our hitters with the daily work in the cage, batting practice and things like that. I’m trying to facilitate environments for our guys to work, but will also be working on reports on the other teams,” Toole said. “That’ll pretty much be my day-to-day focus, but obviously as the season gets going things can change as I start to learn and get more familiar with what’s going on. Heading into it, that’s kind of the plan now, but things can always evolve.”
