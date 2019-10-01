I know I’m stating the obvious here, and I know I’m late to the party, but volleyball is great in this city.
First, an admission: Despite my history as a sports reporter here, my volleyball knowledge wasn’t vast. The last month has given me a crash course in Council Bluffs volleyball. And the discoveries have been fun to follow.
The talent here is impressive. Of the five teams in this city, three are currently in the state rankings and appear legitimate contenders for a title run. The other two are clearly figuring things out and on the rise.
“St. Albert and Lewis Central, for their respective classes, have really gone out and made a name for themselves over the years,” Abraham Lincoln coach Katie Darrington said. “I think with us raising our level, and with (Thomas Jefferson and Heartland Christian) there, we’re starting to get recognized by the city and not just the individual school.”
Lewis Central coach Mike Bond reflected on the current success of Bluffs volleyball after his squad placed second in last weekend’s Sioux City East tournament behind Darrington’s Lynx.
“You go up to Sioux City, and it used to be that we just kind of wanted to beat Heelan or get one of them,” Bond said. “We walked out of there with Council Bluffs being the first- and second-place team out of that tournament. To me, that tells you the strides that we’re making in town with programs.
“That causes every team to get better because you play each other.”
It’s been fun to see it all come together for these teams over the last month.
Let’s examine what they’re doing right.
Abraham Lincoln
Record: 23-3
Ranking: Class 5-A No. 8
The Word: It’s hard to find a weak spot with this team. After last weekend’s Sioux City East Invitational, the Lynx have won three weekend tournaments against a variety of talented squads around the state.
That’s not surprising given the contributions from so many different players. Sam Christiansen is fourth in Class 5-A in assists (413); Elaina Bohnet is ninth in 5-A in kills (179); Taylan Keefer (241) is fourth in the class in digs, and Julia Wagoner (181) is 16th; Kayla Schleifman (21) and Baylie Girres (21) are tied for 11th in solo blocks.
“That’s the one great thing about this team: There’s so much volleyball IQ right now,” Darrington said. “They can coach each other while they’re out on the court, and they trust each other, so they believe in each other. If one tells the other one to do it, they’re doing it because they know it’s to be the best that they can be.” The Lynx will face another difficult test tonight when they play at St. Albert.
Heartland Christian
Record: 5-8 entering
Ranking: Not ranked in Class 1-A
The Word: Heather Heffernan has definitely found something that’s clicking with this roster.
The Eagles’ coach saw her team start the season 2-8. A lineup adjustment and the emerging play from upperclassmen have guided the Eagles to three consecutive wins with a renewed sense of confidence.
Shelana Cochran leads the team in kills (93), digs (52) and is tied with Grace Heffernan for the lead in aces (28). Bella Dingus paces the squad in assists (222). Corey Butterbaugh is second in digs (36). Heffernan said one factor in the success has been the bonds the team has developed.
“I think a big thing for us with the girls has just been the relationships with each other outside of volleyball,” she said. “It’s been the best year with things like that. The captains have been doing a really good job doing things outside of the gym. That really helps because they get along off the court and it’s transferring to the court. It’s just something we haven’t had before as a whole team.”
The Eagles will be back in action Oct. 8 at Griswold.
Lewis Central
Record: 19-4
Ranking: Class 4-A No. 6
The Word: Why wouldn’t expectations be high at Lewis Central?
The Titans have been a model of consistency thus far, and that was the expectation a year after completely turning their season around.
“Last year at this time, we had slowly found our identity,” Bond said. “We struggled early on and then found our identity and finished up the season with a 20-5 record out of our last 25 matches.
This year, we started out right away where we left off, and I’m very pleased that we were able to come in and do that.”
All four L.C. losses have come against state-ranked teams. It’s no surprise when considering that Megan Witte is eighth in the state in kills (296). Delaney Esterling leads Class 4-A in aces (38), and Rachel Cushing is seventh in the class in digs (252).
Lewis Central will continue Hawkeye Ten Conference play tonight, playing at Atlantic.
St. Albert
Record: 13-6
Ranking: Class 1-A No. 2
The Word: Challenge yourself early in the season. Find the right schemes and lineups. Peak at the end of the season.
That recipe has worked well for St. Albert over the years, and this year has been no exception.
St. Albert has won nine of its last 11 matches. The Saintes are getting contributions all over their lineup, too. Allie Petry is fifth in Class 1-A in kills (215) and leads the Saintes in digs (121). Olivia Barnes is 11th in the class in assists (382). Jordyn Blaha (1.87 kills per set), Lauren Williams (1.39) and Bel Pershing (1.21) have also been key pieces to the team’s success.
The Saintes are playing in 1-A for the first time since 2008, and Coach Angie Lantz and her squad are maintaining high expectations.
“We’ve got good culture in place,” she said. “We know what work ethic we need to have, and the effort we need to put into practices and what we need to do to get the success that we’ve gotten in previous years. We know we have to work extremely hard because of the schedule and conference schedule we play. We embrace the battle and go out there and play as hard as we can.”
Thomas Jefferson
Record: 10-12
Ranking: Not ranked in Class 5-A
The Word: Don’t look at the Yellow Jackets’ record as the only indicator of the season.
T.J. has struggled a bit of late, but only 10 days ago, it stood at 10-5 in the middle of play at the West Harrison tournament.
One reason for the recent dry spell has been the absence of Ashlie Knecht, who suffered a concussion during the Jackets’ win over Sioux City Heelan on Sept. 17, their first over Heelan in at least 12 years. She’s due back very soon, but in the meantime, the Jackets have shown they have the type of playmakers capable of changing their fortunes prior to postseason play.
Jenna Midkiff is 15th in 5-A in assists (313); Liz Elkins is ninth in 5-A in aces (32) and leads the team in kills (104), Torrie Rief leads the team in digs (146).
“They’re all better teammates, they’re more encouraging,” T.J. coach Bonnie Clinch said. “That pays off with their work ethic. They’re coachable and they’ve been more competitive. Their talent has been able to shine through a little bit more than in past years.”
