JOHNSTON — Lewis Central’s Tanner Wink (120 pounds) and Tanner Higgins (145) qualified for the state wrestling tournament as district champions.
Abraham Lincoln’s Aiden Keller (132) also qualified for Des Moines as a district runner-up Saturday at Johnston High School.
Norwalk won in the team standings (253 points) ahead of second-place Johnston (249). Lewis Central was third (184), Abraham Lincoln was fifth (111) and Thomas Jefferson was eighth (30).
Team Results
1, Norwalk 253; 2, Johnston 249.5; 3, Lewis Central 184; 4, Des Moines Lincoln 162.5; 5, Abraham Lincoln 111; 6, Des Moines Roosevelt 72.5; 7, Des Moines Hoover 45; 8, Thomas Jefferson 30.
State qualifiers
106
1, Owen Helgeson, Johnston; 2, Trent Harper, Norwalk.
113
1, Rheiner Stahlbaum, Johnston; 2, Aime Mukiza, Des Moines Hoover.
120
1, Tanner Wink, Lewis Central; 2, Donovan Card, Norwalk.
126
1, Grant Harbour, Norwalk; 2, Thomas Edwards, Johnston.
132
1, Keaton Moret, Norwalk; 2, Aiden Keller, Abraham Lincoln.
138
1, James Edwards, Johnston; 2, Leo Blawou, Des Moines Lincoln.
145
1, Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central; 2, Peter Erickson, Johnston.
152
1, Ethan Vetterick, Norwalk; 2, Sam Zindel, Johnston.
160
1, Caleb Helgeson, Johnston; 2, Cade Schmidt, Norwalk.
170
1, Mickey Griffith, Des Moines Lincoln; 2, Jack Hutchison, Johnston.
182
1, Tristen Duncan, Norwalk; 2, Jackson Brinker, Johnston.
195
1, Tanner Rowland, Johnston; 2, Jason Kritzler, Norwalk.
220
1, Ramiro Gomez-Buentello, Des Moines Lincoln; 2, Brady Reese, Johnston.
285
1, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Norwalk; 2, Kyle Snowgren, Des Moines Lincoln.
