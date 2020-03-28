Any time a basketball player can be both difference-making and dedicated, positive results typically follow.
Those outcomes are common among the six members that comprise the 2019-20 Daily Nonpareil All-City Boys Basketball Team.
It was another fine year of hoops in the Bluffs. Abraham Lincoln had the best season, finishing 21-2, falling a win shy of the Class 4-A state tournament. Heartland Christian reached a double-digit win total at 10-11. Lewis Central finished 14-9, winning a Hawkeye Ten Conference title. St. Albert finished 10-15 against a difficult schedule but won a district title and closed the season only a win shy of a state tourney berth.
And each team has at least one representative on this year’s all-city roster.
Abraham Lincoln had the best record in the city and was unbeaten against all city opponents. It’s the only team with multiple team members in sophomore Josh Dix and junior Christian Tidiane. A Class 4-A third-team all-state selection Dix took a big step forward as both a scorer and leader, increasing his scoring average from 10.2 as a freshman to 17.5 this season while tying with Tidiane for the team lead in rebounds (5.1 per game). Tidiane was second on the team in scoring (7.1 per game), but it was his versatility as a defender, ball handler, passer and rebounder that made him tough for opponents to neutralize.
Heartland Christian senior Syles Jordan lands on the team following a year in which he led the Eagles with 15.7 points per game and was tied for third in Class 1-A in rebounding with 12.6 per game.
Lewis Central junior Noah Rigatuso is the Titan representative this year. His 14.9 points per game led L.C and is good for seventh in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. He shot 56.4% from the field and 45.2% from 3-point range.
Sam Rallis was St. Albert’s go-to option on offense and defense, and it’s why the junior guard lands on the all-city team. Rallis led the team in points (15.4), field goal percentage (70.9), steals (96) and rebounds (8.1).
Following a year in which he led the city in scoring average and was second in the Missouri River Conference (19.3), Thomas Jefferson senior Q Owens rounds out the team. Owens shot 47.4% from the field as the Yellow Jackets’ top offensive option.
City coaches and freelance writers were consulted in the selection of this team.
The City Player of the Year will appear in the Sunday edition of The Nonpareil.
