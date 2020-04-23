Like all other spring sports venues, the tennis courts will remain empty this spring.
Regardless of the canceled season, lots of boys tennis players had put in lots of work to get prepared. With that in mind, here’s a look at what would have been an interesting tennis season for the four Council Bluffs teams.
Abraham Lincoln
Coach: Myron Wilder
The term ‘Zoom meetings’ has become part of the lexicon over the past few weeks with many people stuck at home looking for a way to communicate. Wilder and his Abraham Lincoln boys tennis team are no exception.
“I’ve kept in touch with email and we had a Zoom meeting initially just to touch base and see how everybody was doing,” he said.
Like many of the tennis coaches, Wilder believes this year’s situation will impact his younger players.
“Even though they will be sophomores next season, it’s going to be like they are freshmen starting out experience-wise. That’ll be kind of interesting to deal with next year,” he said.
One senior that Wilder expected big things from this season is Mike Wailes.
“He’s been with me all four years, has taken lessons, gone to camps and has come out to our summer program. His family has been a real strong tennis family for us and he’s continued to make himself a more solid player,” Wilder said. “I think he would have had a really good year. He’s a kid that I know has put a lot of work into his game, so I really would have liked to see him capitalize on that this year.”
Tristan Steensland was another fellow A.L. senior expected to make a big jump in his final prep season.
“He’s been a guy who just enjoys tennis and has fun. He would have been competing for a varsity spot this year,” Wilder said.
Lewis Central
Coach: Chris Hanafan
After some key departures from last season’s squad, Lewis Central was expecting some new faces to step up and develop this season.
“We only had two kids coming back out of our top six. We knew this season was going to be sort of a restart with a lot of young kids that didn’t have a lot of varsity experience,” Hanafan said.
The exceptions to that were seniors Spencer Cooper-Ohm, Jake Lear and Carter Wells.
“Those were three guys that we were really going to lean on, especially at the start of the season with as many young kids as we were going to have,” Hanafan said.
For the large group of inexperienced players, this season would have been a valuable building block for their future on the court.
“I don’t think many of the freshmen, with the exception of one who’s taken lessons had much experience at all. A lot of our players through the years have picked up the game starting their freshman year,” Hanafan said.
As for spring sports getting axed, Hanafan summed it up well and echoed many of the same sentiments shared by other spring sports coaches.
“I think we all kind of knew what was going to happen, but maybe didn’t want to admit to it right away,” Hanafan said. “I think right now, everybody is looking for a little normalcy. Our seniors were especially looking forward to ending school and sports the right way. It’s just a hard time.”
St. Albert
Coach: Kevin White
St. Albert entered this season looking to ride momentum gained from winning its first district title in team history and third consecutive city championship a season ago. Those hopes officially ended last week when school was canceled for the remainder of the school year.
“It wasn’t a big surprise to us, because we kind of thought that’s the way things were heading. Nonetheless, when the news was final, it was disappointing,” White said. “We had some boys that put a lot of time into tennis and had a lot of success. It’s disappointing that (the seniors) don’t get to finish on their own terms. The kids were really excited to try and go out and defend that this year, so it’s disappointing they won’t get that chance.”
Top senior returner was Sam Narmi was likely going to play No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles this season after winning a city championship last year in both.
“(He’s a) terrific kid, good student and really became a good tennis player,” White said.
The other senior is Richard Hu, a foreign exchange student from China.
Hu went back home for the Chinese New Year, but the spread of COVID-19 in China and eventually the Unites States kept him from coming back to Council Bluffs.
“He went home before the coronavirus outbreak had occurred, so he went home not thinking there was a problem, and then was never able to get back (to the U.S.),” White said. “He wanted to come back and finish his tennis season and graduate with his classmates, and obviously it’s been real disappointing that we haven’t been able to see him.”
Another player expected to make an impact for St. Albert is junior Jeff Miller, who was likely going to play No. 1 singles and was a state qualifier last season in 1-A singles.
“He’s just a really good tennis player and was primed to have a really solid junior year,” White said.
Thomas Jefferson
Coach: Dave Kaeding
Keading was looking forward to what looked to be a talented and experience-laden team featuring seven seniors.
“This group of seniors are really close friends,” Kaeding said. “They play tennis for me, they play baseball and they play golf together.”
Nate Newton, Grant Merk, team captain Jared Thompson, Tucker Rowe and Ryan Steinspring are all seniors and were projected to be the top five players, according to Kaeding. Thompson will continue his tennis career next fall at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.
“It’s sad for the seniors all across the country. This team had a chance to be a really competitive, and have been playing all winter on their own. They thought they had a chance to compete in the city, so it’s really sad for them,” Kaeding said.
Kaeding is also worried about the impact of a lost season and what that could mean for his numbers next spring. He says a lot of times in tennis, his freshmen have little or no background with the game and fears a missed season could diminish the chances they come out again as sophomores.
“Losing seven seniors and losing the season, it will be really hard next spring. Other than one freshman, I don’t know who will be back. It will be really tough,” Kaeding said. “We had about five freshmen coming in without any (tennis) background. Unless they’re friends and get together this summer and play, it could be difficult to get them to come out again. We could have a tough time putting six kids out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.