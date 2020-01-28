Lewis Central had plenty of chances to put away Class 3-A No. 4 Carroll late at home Monday, but the Titans kept letting the Tigers stay within shouting distance.
Carroll’s Karter Lein made them pay.
With the Tigers down 47-45 in the final seconds, Lein buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave Carroll a 48-47 win over Lewis Central.
Lein, a senior, said it was the biggest shot he’s ever made in his high-school career.
“We called a couple of timeouts, redrawing a couple plays up. I knew I was going to get a shot. Colby (Christensen) made a great pass to me. I knocked it down. It’s what I work on all day long,” Lein said.
Carroll coach Randy Bissen said the plan all along was to get Lein open.
“He’s a really good player. We just wanted to find a way to get the ball in his hands and see what happens. Give him credit to not force the first one and pump-fake a little bit, and he found a way to knock it down,” Bissen said.
Lewis Central coach Dan Miller said he instructed his team to foul, but the Titans weren’t able to come up with one.
“For high-school guys it’s a lot of pressure and a lot of stuff going on,” Miller said. “The bottom line is we didn’t execute down the stretch. We missed the front end of a one-and one and missed another free throw that would have iced the game away, which is too bad.
“We got some big rebounds in there and got what we wanted. We weren’t able to ice it away. When you let a team like that hang around, ultimately you’re going to pay for it.”
Kaleb Booth led the Tigers with 15 points while Lein tallied 13.
Easton Dermody scored 16 for the Titans, and Noah Rigatuso added 10.
Lewis Central (9-4 overall) led 7-4 after the first quarter as both teams combined to shoot 4 of 22 from the field.
Rigatuso broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the period.
Carroll (10-1) began the second quarter with an 8-0 run to go up 12-7.
But Lewis Central answered with seven straight, including a 3-pointer by Dermody to put the Titans back in front 14-12 with 4:15 left in the first half.
Caleb Booth drilled back-to-back treys as the Tigers regained the lead at 18-14.
But Lewis Central scored the last seven points of the quarter to take a 21-18 advantage into halftime.
L.C. took a 38-36 lead to the final quarter after being outscored 18-17 in the third.
With the score tied at 44-44, a Dermody layup with 2:35 left put the Titans back on top at 46-44.
The Titans led 47-45 when Carroll’s Colby Vincent put up a 3-point attempt with 11 seconds left that bounced off the front of the rim.
Demody was fouled on the rebound attempt and went to the line for a one-and-one but couldn’t convert to give Lein and the Tigers one more chance, and he buried the game winner.
Carroll (10-1) 4 14 18 12—48
Lewis Central (9-5) 7 14 17 9—47
C: Kaleb Booth 15, Colby Christensen 7, Tory Feldman 7, Kelin Jones 6, Karter Lein 13.
LC: Cole Drummond 3, Easton Dermody 16, Logan Jones 5, Noah Rigatuso 14, Thomas Fidone 6, Jake Duffey 3.
