Five states, 41 teams, 12 mats and 14 scholarships. The Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic kicks off Friday at the Mid American Center and runs through Saturday.
Wrestlers will be seeded into five-man pools on Friday for round robin action. The top-two wrestlers from each pool advance to the Gold brackets, while third and fourth place wrestlers advance to the Silver brackets.
Fifth place from the round robin will be eliminated. If time allows on Friday, the first round of bracket play will begin.
“This is one of the top tournaments in the country this weekend with the different schools that are there,” Lewis Central coach Doug Kjeldgaard said. “We get to see some of the best competition in the Midwest.
“Also the venue is great for the guys to get the experience, just the feeling of being on that stage, having that many people watching them. It’s a great test.”
Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. and running through 7 p.m., the brackets will be in action. Awards go to top eight individuals and the top three teams. Scholarships awarded to the champions of the Gold bracket.
The five states represented include Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota and Missouri. Iowa has five teams wrestling in the tournament ranked in the preseason. From Class 3-A, Fort Dodge is No. 3, Iowa City West No. 4 and Waukee No. 7. In Class 1-A, Underwood is No. 3 and Woodbury Central No. 7.
Underwood has seven wrestlers ranked individually. Sophomore Nick Hamilton is currently ranked No. 1 at 145. Stevie Barnes (120), Logan James (138) and Blake Thomsen (152) all are ranked No. 2 in their respective weight classes.
Freshman Gable Porter is ranked No. 4 at 106, while team mates Chris Gardner is No. 8 at 220 and Riley Stafford is No. 10 at 160. Also ranked in 1-A who will be competing include; No. 1 Wade Mitchell (152) of Woodbury Central, No. 1 Drake Ayala (120) of Fort Dodge and Hunter Garvin (132) of Iowa City West.
C.B. city schools Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central each have one wrestler ranked going into the weekend. L.C. senior Tanner Higgins is No. 7 at 145 and T.J. senior Mason Allen is No. 10 at 120. Unfortunately for Higgins, he is still dealing with an injury and won’t be able to participate.
Area schools competing include Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson and Underwood. Liberty High School from Missouri is nationally ranked at No. 26 while Millard South from Nebraska is No. 30.
Schools competing:
Iowa: Abraham Lincoln, Ames, Atlantic, Fort Dodge, Glenwood, Iowa City West, LeMars, Lewis Central, Missouri Valley, North Scott, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spirit Lake Park, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Underwood, Waukee, Woodbury Central
Nebraska: Blair, Creighton Prep, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln East, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Nebraska City, Papillion-LaVista, Plattsmouth, Skutt Catholic, South Sioux City
Kansas: Blue Valley Southwest, Gardner Edgarton, Mill Valley, Olathe North, Olathe South, Pittsburg, St. James Academy-Lenexa, St. Thomas Aquinas
Minnesota: Apple Valley, Totino Grace-Fridley
Missouri: Liberty
