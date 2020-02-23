GLENWOOD — Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp accounted for 20 and 19 points, respectively Saturday, leading Glenwood to a 64-44 victory over Harlan in the Class 4-A Region 1 semifinals.
The win advances the Rams to Tuesday’s regional final. They’ll play host to Le Mars at 7 p.m.
With the game tied at 14, Glenwood used an 11-0 run to take command of the game.
Glenwood’s lead grew to 15 at one point before Harlan cut the deficit to seven early in the fourth quarter. From there, the Rams took control of the game. They allowed Harlan only four fourth-quarter points.
Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen also credited the play of Brynlee Arnold. She didn’t score, but she was pivotal on the defensive end, finishing with five blocks and routinely altering shots throughout the game.
“Harlan kept going on runs, and they did a really nice job; I thought they had a good game plan that really challenged us throughout the night,” Rasmussen said. “Really, when it came down to it, in that fourth quarter, we hit some big shots and were able to keep them from having that last push or that last run. I was proud of the girls for locking down on the defensive side.”
Now riding a 23-game winning streak the Rams can earn a trip to the state tournament in Des Moines if they make it 24 in a row. That opportunity comes Tuesday in their home gym.
“It’s been a ton of fun,” Rasmussen said. “We still have things we need to work on, for sure, but it’s a process that has been a ton of fun. The girls get that, too. It’s not just about the record. It’s about one step every game. We’ve said that since our first practice. If we keep on that same path and not take any steps backwards, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year.”
Harlan (13-10) 12 8 20 4 — 44
Glenwood (23-0) 12 23 13 16 — 64
H: Jocelyn Cheek 6, Claire Schmitz 8, Ashley Hall 2, Raegen Wicks 8, Brecken Van Baale 10, Caitlyn Leinen 2, Macy Leinen 8.
G: Jenna Hopp 19, Abby Hughes 11, Joslyn Lewis 5, Madison Camden 20, Elle Scarborough 6, Morgan Stanislav 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.