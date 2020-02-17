GUTHRIE CENTER — Underwood found itself staring at a five-point deficit after the first quarter of play Monday and could never dig out of the hole, falling to Carroll Kuemper 69-61 in the opening round of Class 2-A District 15 play.
Underwood sophomore Trent Hundt, who averaged 8.5 points per game entering districts, led the Eagles with 33 points, but it wasn’t enough Monday.
“They got on us early,” Underwood coach Brad Blum said. “They hit a lot of shots out of the gate. After that, we seemed to be always playing from behind. You’ve got to give them credit. They knocked down the shots. They got a lot of offensive rebounds, and they got a lot of loose balls.”
Despite Monday’s outcome, Blum was happy with the Eagles’ play throughout the year.
“I was really pleased with how we improved as the season progressed,” Blum said. “Before Christmas, we might have let a few games slip away, but we learned from them. We continue to battle and continue to work at practice, and we turned it around the second half of the season.”
Kuemper advances to Thursday’s district semifinal, where it will face AHSTW at 7 p.m. in Avoca.
Carroll Kuemper (7-14) 21 16 13 19 – 69
Underwood (10-12) 16 12 14 19 – 61
CK: Dawson Edwards 2, John Mayhall 14, Kyle Berg 14, Kyle Feauto 18, Tyler Putney 15, Will Schenkelberg 3, Cole Collison 3.
U: Coby Fink 8, Nick Ravlin 5, Trent Hundt 33, Alex Ravlin 3, Zach Teten 4, Blake Hall 4, Landon Nelson 4.
