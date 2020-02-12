The Iowa Girls High Schools Athletic Union on Wednesday released regional basketball pairings for Class 4-A and 5-A.
The eight regional champions from the two classes will qualify for the state tournament, which will run March 2-7 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
In Class 5-A Region 2, Thomas Jefferson (7-13) will open play on Feb. 19 at Des Moines Roosevelt (11-9). The winner of that game will meet No. 15 Sioux City East (14-6) on Feb. 22.
In Region 3 of 5-A, No. 15 Abraham Lincoln (15-5) will clash with the Ankeny (9-11)-Des Moines North (7-14) winner on Feb. 22 at A.L. The winner there will meet either No. 3 Johnston (18-2) or Marshalltown (3-18) for a shot at the state tournament.
In Class 4-A Region 1, No. 7 Lewis Central (15-5) will face the Carlisle (9-11)-Norwalk (10-10) winner on Feb. 22. The other side of the Titans’ bracket features No. 14 ADM (14-5).
Also on Feb. 22, No. 3 and unbeaten Glenwood (21-0) will square off with the Harlan (12-9)-Denison-Schleswig (12-8) winner in Region 8. The Rams are the only ranked team in their region.
Postseason pairings featuring
Nonpareil area schools
Class 5-A
Feb. 19
Region 2
Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22
Region 3
Ankeny-Des Moines North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Class 4-A
Feb. 22
Region 1
Harlan-Denison-Schleswig winner at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Region 8
Carlisle-Norwalk winner at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.