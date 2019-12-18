A couple of 3-pointers late in regulation swung momentum in favor of Class 4-A No. 10 Abraham Lincoln Tuesday night as the Lynx took out Class 3-A No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 48-43 in overtime.
Down four with a couple of minutes left in the game, Josh Dix hit a 3 to bring the Lynx within one point. After a defensive stop on the ensuing possession, Kaden Baxter hit a 3 in transition to give the Lynx a two-point lead. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was able to even the game up at 41 to send it into overtime where Dix hit another big 3 early on, and after few of defensive stops, Jamison Gruber made two key free throws to all but cinch the win for A.L.
“Sergeant Bluff is a great team; they’re huge. They really slow you down offensively with their length,” Abraham Lincoln coach Jason Isaacson said.
“We just challenged the kids at halftime. We didn’t think we were really playing A.L. basketball. We weren’t tough, we weren’t flying around or really getting after it. Second half, our kids definitely did. It was a couple of possessions here or there where we forced a turnover and that made the difference.”
It was balanced scoring from A.L. as Dix led the way with 11 points. Baxter knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Gruber also finished with nine for A.L.
The Lynx are back at it Friday night as they’ll take on Sioux City West at home.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) 5 16 7 13 2 — 43
Abraham Lincoln (6-0) 8 12 11 10 7 — 48
SBL: Majok Majouk 2, Jake Layman 4, Deric Fitzgerald 6, Jacob Imming 6, Daniel Wright 25.
AL: Christian Tidiane 6, Jamison Gruber 9, Josh Dix 11, Matt Evans 5, Kaden Baxter 9, Devin Nichols 1, Greg Chinowth 3, Noah Sandbothe 4.
